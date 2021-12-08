CFL Pick 'Em, Week Two: What a week! People were in stadiums! Games were played! Points were scored! Some of these teams even won! More of the same, coming your way. Make your picks inside.
Calgary by 8
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 10
Saskatchewan by 13
posted by ic23b at 07:51 PM on August 10, 2021
Calgary by 6
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 4
Saskatchewan by 2
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:26 AM on August 11, 2021
Calgary by 21
Toronto by 5
Edmonton by 7
Saskatchewan by 11
posted by tommybiden at 07:28 AM on August 11, 2021
Calgary by 7
Winnipeg by 7
Edmonton by 4
Saskatchewan by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 09:42 AM on August 11, 2021
Going 0-for-everything was a kick in the loonie. But soldier on I must.
Calgary by 16. I just learned the Calgary Dinos are a thing when alumnus Charlie Moore blocked a punt last week.
Winnipeg by 9. Sorry to McLeod and the rest of the Bethel-Thompsons but this will be another road loss for the Argos.
Edmonton by 8. 161 total yards for James Wilder Jr. last week. He'll make Montreal wish it had another bye.
Saskatchewan by 10. I'm all out of Canadian insights for this one. Almost picked Hamilton.
posted by rcade at 06:38 PM on August 11, 2021
Calgary by 13 Stamps seem to be the concensus choice. Now all I have to do is hit the score.
Winnipeg by 6 Early in the season, defenses seem to develop more quickly than an offense. The same thing is true very late, but more because of weather. So that's Howard_T's theory of everything.
Edmonton by 11 Did Edmonton get approval from the B.P.O.E. for their new name? The guys at the local Elks Lodge want to know.
Saskatchewan by 16 Since one of my uncles was once the Superintendent of Schools for the province, I have a bit of a rooting interest for the Riders. Win this one for Uncle Lorne.
posted by Howard_T at 09:30 PM on August 11, 2021
Winnipeg scores early and often to keep the Tigers-Cats at bay. Saskatchewan opens up the big lead, then hangs on tight to frustrate the Lions' comeback. Toronto stuns the Calgary faithful with a big fourth-quarter comeback, while Ottawa locks down their defence to get a tough road win in Edmonton.
The Toronto upset throws a wrench into most of our plans, but some of us got luckier than others.
Too early to look at playoff seeding? Never!
WEEK 2
B.C. @ Calgary (Thursday, August 12)
Calgary wasted their first home opener so they get a do-over. A quick scroll through the B.C. Lions' roster confirms that I do not in fact know any of their players.
Toronto @ Winnipeg (Friday, August 13)
No longer pining for Zach Collaros, the Argos seem to have found their starting QB after many years in the post-Ricky-Ray wilderness. But MBT will be in tough to repeat his 354 yarder against a solid Winnipeg defence.
Montreal @ Edmonton (Saturday, August 14)
Maybe someday I will stop referring to this as the 2005 Grey Cup rematch, but today is not that day.
Hamilton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, August 14)
The Ti-Cats are smarting after managing only 6 points in Winnipeg, and it's unlikely that Regina will be any kinder to them.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:07 PM on August 10, 2021