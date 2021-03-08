August 03, 2021

The 16th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: This is the week we've all been waiting for. Canadians everywhere will slowly emerge from their lockdowns, blinking in the bright sunshine. We will stretch our cramped limbs, stroke our luxurious lockdown beards, and finally, boldly, proudly, do that which we have dreamed of for nearly two years: pick CFL games. Join us.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 05:18 PM - 2 comments

THE PICK 'EM - What we do

The Canadian tradition is back! Every summer, we celebrate the reappearance of the sun by drop-kicking a frozen pig through the last remaining pair of icicles. Then we go back inside to watch football. We kill time by picking winners and spreads for each game. Why not join us?

THE SEASON - When we do it

This season has been shortened to better match the Canadian summer. There were just too many snow-outs in previous Julys. Also something about a virus. There are generally four games per week, mostly running from Thursday to Sunday.

THE RULES - How we do it

Here's how it works. You pick who you think will win, and by how much. You then get points based on the result:

  • Picked the winner? You get 1 point.
  • Picked the winner, and a spread within the Margin of Error? You get 2 points.
  • Picked the winner, and you nailed the spread right on? You get 3 points.

What's the Margin of Error?

It's a window around the spread that's defined as

spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)

So you can get rewarded for being close to the spread even if you're not spot-on. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate when predicting a blowout as you would when predicting a close game. Here are some examples:

Actual Spread Margin Starts at Margin Ends at
111
435
759
11814
201426

So if you picked Toronto by 15, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:

OutcomeYour score
Toronto by 202 points (winner + spread within MoE)
Toronto by 101 point (winner only)
Toronto by 153 points (winner + nailed spread)
Hamilton by 430 points (and deservedly so)

Any questions?

THE GAMES, WEEK ONE - Where we start

In lieu of attempting to sum up each team's status in a single sentence, for this opening week I'm just linking to season preview pages for each of 'em. Some previews are still in the works; will update as they become available.

All times are EDT.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Preview) @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Preview) - Thursday, August 5, 8:30pm

B.C. Lions (Preview) @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (Preview) - Friday, August 6, 9:30pm

Toronto Argonauts (Preview) @ Calgary Stampeders (Preview) - Saturday, August 7, 7:00pm

Ottawa Redblacks (Preview) @ Edmonton Elks (Preview) - Saturday, August 7, 10:00pm

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:19 PM on August 03, 2021

My favourite SpoFi Pick'Em!

Hamilton by 11

Saskatchewan by 11

Toronto by 11

Ottawa by 11

posted by tommybiden at 06:51 PM on August 03, 2021

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.