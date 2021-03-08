The 16th Annual chicobangs Memorial SpoFi CFL Pick 'Em: This is the week we've all been waiting for. Canadians everywhere will slowly emerge from their lockdowns, blinking in the bright sunshine. We will stretch our cramped limbs, stroke our luxurious lockdown beards, and finally, boldly, proudly, do that which we have dreamed of for nearly two years: pick CFL games. Join us.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 05:18 PM - 2 comments
My favourite SpoFi Pick'Em!
Hamilton by 11
Saskatchewan by 11
Toronto by 11
Ottawa by 11
posted by tommybiden at 06:51 PM on August 03, 2021
THE PICK 'EM - What we do
The Canadian tradition is back! Every summer, we celebrate the reappearance of the sun by drop-kicking a frozen pig through the last remaining pair of icicles. Then we go back inside to watch football. We kill time by picking winners and spreads for each game. Why not join us?
THE SEASON - When we do it
This season has been shortened to better match the Canadian summer. There were just too many snow-outs in previous Julys. Also something about a virus. There are generally four games per week, mostly running from Thursday to Sunday.
THE RULES - How we do it
Here's how it works. You pick who you think will win, and by how much. You then get points based on the result:
What's the Margin of Error?
It's a window around the spread that's defined as
spread - round(0.3 * spread) <= Margin of Error <= spread + round(0.3 * spread)
So you can get rewarded for being close to the spread even if you're not spot-on. The bigger the spread, the bigger the margin of error, so you don't have to be as accurate when predicting a blowout as you would when predicting a close game. Here are some examples:
So if you picked Toronto by 15, here's how you'd fare given certain outcomes:
Any questions?
THE GAMES, WEEK ONE - Where we start
In lieu of attempting to sum up each team's status in a single sentence, for this opening week I'm just linking to season preview pages for each of 'em. Some previews are still in the works; will update as they become available.
All times are EDT.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Preview) @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Preview) - Thursday, August 5, 8:30pm
B.C. Lions (Preview) @ Saskatchewan Roughriders (Preview) - Friday, August 6, 9:30pm
Toronto Argonauts (Preview) @ Calgary Stampeders (Preview) - Saturday, August 7, 7:00pm
Ottawa Redblacks (Preview) @ Edmonton Elks (Preview) - Saturday, August 7, 10:00pm
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 05:19 PM on August 03, 2021