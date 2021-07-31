NHL Playoff Pickem Champion: Tahoemoj: The SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem has been won by Tahoemoj with 132 points. Tommybiden is runner up with 114 and the coveted Costanza goes to Rumple.
Good job, tahoe! If I remember correctly, this is not your first time winning
posted by NoMich at 10:44 AM on July 29, 2021
Congrats!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:04 AM on July 29, 2021
I pulled off a NFL Playoff pick-em a few years back--by picking the Eagles to prevail over the mighty Pats. Got myself a sweet-ass set of Bengals-hued Zubaz pants that I still rock to this very day when I want the wife to get reeeeeaaaaalllllyyy turned on.
But since hockey is far more important to me, I'm a whole lot prouder about this victory. It'll be better next year when I repeat by riding the Dougie Hamilton-led Devils all the way to the crown (I can dream, right?)
rcade--you're the bomb for running these pick 'ems. I sure wish we could get people to get back to posting on more than the pick-em threads, though.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:18 PM on July 29, 2021
Umm, where's my picks? LOL (I sent you an email prior to the start of the finals with my picks).
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:57 PM on July 29, 2021
Nicely done, tahoemoj. While I didn't enter this year (playoffs come during the middle school baseball season, and I am pushed for time then), I still followed the progress. Good on rcade for doing this, and good on all the players for being there.
posted by Howard_T at 11:50 AM on July 30, 2021
Congrats, tahoe!
posted by tommybiden at 06:14 PM on July 30, 2021
Sorry for the delay in posting this. I was on vacation in Dallas when the series ended.
Game 1 winner: Lightning (tahoemoj, tommybiden, NoMich, MrFrisby, grum@work)
Top goals: Nikita Kucherov, 3
Top assists: Cole Caulfield (tahoemoj), Barclay Goodrow, Ondrej Palat, Ryan McDonagh, Brayden Point, all 3
Top goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy, .943 SV% (tahoemoj, tommybiden, NoMich, MrFrisby, ic23b)
Conn Smythe winner: Andrei Vasilevskiy (tommybiden)
Most penalty minutes: Corey Perry, 18
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning, game 3 (tahoemoj, tommybiden, NoMich, MrFrisby, rcade, ic23b, cixelsyd, jjzucal, grum@work)
Tiebreaker: 25 goals (rcade and cixelsyd 1 off)
Congrats, Tahoemoj!
posted by rcade at 09:20 AM on July 29, 2021