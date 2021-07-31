July 29, 2021

NHL Playoff Pickem Champion: Tahoemoj: The SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem has been won by Tahoemoj with 132 points. Tommybiden is runner up with 114 and the coveted Costanza goes to Rumple.

posted by rcade to hockey at 09:12 AM - 7 comments

Sorry for the delay in posting this. I was on vacation in Dallas when the series ended.

Game 1 winner: Lightning (tahoemoj, tommybiden, NoMich, MrFrisby, grum@work)
Top goals: Nikita Kucherov, 3
Top assists: Cole Caulfield (tahoemoj), Barclay Goodrow, Ondrej Palat, Ryan McDonagh, Brayden Point, all 3
Top goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy, .943 SV% (tahoemoj, tommybiden, NoMich, MrFrisby, ic23b)
Conn Smythe winner: Andrei Vasilevskiy (tommybiden)
Most penalty minutes: Corey Perry, 18
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning, game 3 (tahoemoj, tommybiden, NoMich, MrFrisby, rcade, ic23b, cixelsyd, jjzucal, grum@work)
Tiebreaker: 25 goals (rcade and cixelsyd 1 off)

Congrats, Tahoemoj!

posted by rcade at 09:20 AM on July 29, 2021

Good job, tahoe! If I remember correctly, this is not your first time winning

posted by NoMich at 10:44 AM on July 29, 2021

Congrats!

posted by billsaysthis at 11:04 AM on July 29, 2021

I pulled off a NFL Playoff pick-em a few years back--by picking the Eagles to prevail over the mighty Pats. Got myself a sweet-ass set of Bengals-hued Zubaz pants that I still rock to this very day when I want the wife to get reeeeeaaaaalllllyyy turned on.

But since hockey is far more important to me, I'm a whole lot prouder about this victory. It'll be better next year when I repeat by riding the Dougie Hamilton-led Devils all the way to the crown (I can dream, right?)

rcade--you're the bomb for running these pick 'ems. I sure wish we could get people to get back to posting on more than the pick-em threads, though.

posted by tahoemoj at 05:18 PM on July 29, 2021

Umm, where's my picks? LOL (I sent you an email prior to the start of the finals with my picks).

posted by jagsnumberone at 08:57 PM on July 29, 2021

Nicely done, tahoemoj. While I didn't enter this year (playoffs come during the middle school baseball season, and I am pushed for time then), I still followed the progress. Good on rcade for doing this, and good on all the players for being there.

posted by Howard_T at 11:50 AM on July 30, 2021

Congrats, tahoe!

posted by tommybiden at 06:14 PM on July 30, 2021

