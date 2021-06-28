NHL Playoff Pickem, Stanley Cup Edition: The Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning begin tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN. In the SportsFilter Pickem, Tahoemoj leads with 112 with Jagsnumberone one point back and Tommybiden 14 points back. Pick the winner and games along with six props.
My picks:
Canadiens in 6
Top goals: Tyler Toffoli
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Canadiens
Top assists: Nikita Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Tyler Toffoli
Top penalty minutes: Pat Maroon
Keep the Cup in Florida where it belongs!
posted by rcade at 01:53 PM on June 28, 2021
Revised picks:Tiebreaker: 26
posted by rcade at 01:56 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Top goals: B. Point (TBL)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: N. Kucherov (TBL)
Conn Smythe: B. Point (TBL)
Top penalty minutes: P. Maroon (TBL)
Tiebreaker: 31
Go Montreal!
posted by NoMich at 02:02 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Stamkos
Conn Smythe: Vasilevskiy
Top penalty minutes: Maroon
Tiebreaker: 34
posted by tommybiden at 02:24 PM on June 28, 2021
Looks like I got voted off the pick 'em island.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:44 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Canadiens in 7
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Canadiens
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Carey Price
Top penalty minutes: Maroon
Tiebreaker: 24
posted by cixelsyd at 02:49 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Canadiens in 7
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Canadiens
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Price
Top penalty minutes: Weber
Tiebreaker: 18
History, man. You can't fight history.
posted by grum@work at 02:49 PM on June 28, 2021
Ah crap! I picked against history! I forgot all about it. What's the punishment if the Bay Lightning don't win, grum? Underdone Bojangles biscuits for life? Please no, not that!
posted by NoMich at 03:25 PM on June 28, 2021
Looks like I got voted off the pick 'em island.
What the? I will look for you.
posted by rcade at 03:30 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Nikita Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Brayden Point
Top penalty minutes: Shea Weber
Tiebreaker: 17
posted by MrFrisby at 03:57 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Canadiens in 7
Top goals: Caufield
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Top assists: Suzuki
Conn Smythe: Price
Top penalty minutes: Hedman
Tiebreaker: 31
Costanza here I come
posted by rumple at 04:06 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Canadiens
Top assists: Nikita Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Nikita Kucherov
Top penalty minutes: Pat Maroon
Tiebreaker: 40
Would love to see the Canadians win.
posted by ic23b at 04:09 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Canadiens in 6
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Price
Top penalty minutes: Kucherov
Tiebreaker: 32
posted by jjzucal at 04:14 PM on June 28, 2021
Tahoemoj's picks have been added and we have a new leader!
posted by rcade at 05:03 PM on June 28, 2021
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Top assists: Caulfield
Conn Smythe: Price
Top penalty minutes: Maroon
Tiebreaker: 22
posted by tahoemoj at 05:11 PM on June 28, 2021
Thanks for digging that up, rcade. I've been surviving on props thus far.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:12 PM on June 28, 2021
Current Standings
