June 28, 2021

NHL Playoff Pickem, Stanley Cup Edition: The Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning begin tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN. In the SportsFilter Pickem, Tahoemoj leads with 112 with Jagsnumberone one point back and Tommybiden 14 points back. Pick the winner and games along with six props.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:52 PM - 17 comments