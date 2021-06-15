June 14, 2021

NHL Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals Edition: The Montreal Canadians and Vegas Golden Knights begin their NHL playoff series tonight after the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning to take a 1-0 series lead Sunday. In our contest, Jagsnumberone leads with 107 over Tahoemoj at 87. Make your picks in the NHL Playoff Pickem by 9 p.m. Eastern tonight.

posted by rcade to hockey at 09:42 AM - 11 comments