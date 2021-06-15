NHL Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals Edition: The Montreal Canadians and Vegas Golden Knights begin their NHL playoff series tonight after the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning to take a 1-0 series lead Sunday. In our contest, Jagsnumberone leads with 107 over Tahoemoj at 87. Make your picks in the NHL Playoff Pickem by 9 p.m. Eastern tonight.
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Lightning in 7
Top goals: Nikita Kucherov
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
No matter how many times they go deep into the playoffs I'm still having trouble believing there's an NHL team in Las Vegas.
posted by rcade at 09:55 AM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Mark Stone
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Canadiens
posted by cixelsyd at 10:00 AM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 4
Lightning in 5
Top goals: N. Kucherov (TBL)
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
posted by NoMich at 10:41 AM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Islanders in 6
Top goals: Barzal
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
I picked the Isles vs. Vegas to start the year, no reason to change now/lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:17 AM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Brayden Point
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights
posted by ic23b at 11:38 AM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 5
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Kyle Palmieri
Top goalie (save %): Semyan Varlamov
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by MrFrisby at 11:42 AM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Canadiens in 7
Lightning in 7
Top goals: Tiffoli
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Canadiens
posted by grum@work at 12:34 PM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Canadiens in 7
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Caufield
Top goalie (save %): Carey Price
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Canadiens
posted by rumple at 02:37 PM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 5
Islanders in 7
Top goals: Kucherov
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights
posted by jjzucal at 04:31 PM on June 14, 2021
My picks:
Golden Knights in 5
Lightning in 5
Top goals: Stone
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by tommybiden at 05:41 PM on June 14, 2021
Current Standings
Top goal scorers: Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Jonathan Marchessault, 5 goals
Top goalie: Carey Price, .942 SV%
Teams scoring 6: Lightning (jagsnumberone), Avalanche (tahoemoj, rcade, tommybiden, MrFrisby, grum@work, ic23b, rumple), Golden Knights, Islanders
Teams allowing 0: Canadiens, Lightning (rcade, grum@work)
posted by rcade at 09:51 AM on June 14, 2021