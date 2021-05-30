May 29, 2021

Enter the NHL Playoff Pickem Round 2: There's still the Canadiens/Leafs series to be decided, but round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. when the Islanders face the Bruins. Cixelsyd and Tahoemoj currently lead with 70 points after getting six series winners and two team props. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to hockey at 10:07 AM - 10 comments