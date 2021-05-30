Enter the NHL Playoff Pickem Round 2: There's still the Canadiens/Leafs series to be decided, but round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. when the Islanders face the Bruins. Cixelsyd and Tahoemoj currently lead with 70 points after getting six series winners and two team props. Make your picks.
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Lightning in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Tuukka Rask
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
posted by grum@work at 10:22 AM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Bruins in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: Mackinnon
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Jets
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes
posted by cixelsyd at 10:24 AM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Islanders in 6
Lightning in 6
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: Kyle Palmieri
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
posted by MrFrisby at 10:27 AM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: Nathan MacKinnon,
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
posted by ic23b at 11:43 AM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Islanders in 6
Lightning in 5
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Semyan Varlamov
Team scoring 6 goals: Islanders
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
posted by tommybiden at 11:59 AM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Islanders in 6
Lightning in 6
Golden Knights in 7
Top goals: Kucherov (Tampa Bay)
Top goalie (save %): Ilya Sorokin
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:50 PM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Islanders in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by rumple at 03:07 PM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Bruins in 5
Lightning in 5
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: N. Kucherov (TBL)
Top goalie (save %): Tuukka Rask
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by NoMich at 05:36 PM on May 29, 2021
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Alex Nedeljkovic
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes
Came in late ... Boston in 5.
posted by jjzucal at 10:30 PM on May 29, 2021
Current Standings (not final)
My picks:
Islanders in 7
Lightning in 5
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: Sebastian Aho
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
posted by rcade at 10:05 AM on May 29, 2021