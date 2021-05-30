May 29, 2021

Enter the NHL Playoff Pickem Round 2: There's still the Canadiens/Leafs series to be decided, but round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. when the Islanders face the Bruins. Cixelsyd and Tahoemoj currently lead with 70 points after getting six series winners and two team props. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to hockey at 10:07 AM - 10 comments

Current Standings (not final)

My picks:

Islanders in 7
Lightning in 5
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: Sebastian Aho
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning

posted by rcade at 10:05 AM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Lightning in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Tuukka Rask
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning

posted by grum@work at 10:22 AM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: Mackinnon
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Jets
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes

posted by cixelsyd at 10:24 AM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Islanders in 6
Lightning in 6
Avalanche in 5
Top goals: Kyle Palmieri
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

posted by MrFrisby at 10:27 AM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Lightning in 7
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: Nathan MacKinnon,
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

posted by ic23b at 11:43 AM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Islanders in 6
Lightning in 5
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Semyan Varlamov
Team scoring 6 goals: Islanders
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

posted by tommybiden at 11:59 AM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Islanders in 6
Lightning in 6
Golden Knights in 7
Top goals: Kucherov (Tampa Bay)
Top goalie (save %): Ilya Sorokin
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:50 PM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Islanders in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders

posted by rumple at 03:07 PM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 5
Lightning in 5
Avalanche in 7
Top goals: N. Kucherov (TBL)
Top goalie (save %): Tuukka Rask
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

posted by NoMich at 05:36 PM on May 29, 2021

My picks:

Hurricanes in 7
Avalanche in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Alex Nedeljkovic
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes

Came in late ... Boston in 5.

posted by jjzucal at 10:30 PM on May 29, 2021

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.