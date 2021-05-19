Enter the NHL Playoff Pickem: The playoffs are underway in hockey and the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem has returned. Pick the teams that will win each series, the games each series takes, and three prop bets. First prize is an official game puck and eternal glory. The first picks are due Wednesday night.
Sorry about starting this late. I didn't realize the playoffs were here until the weekend and I had a bunch of other stuff I had to do first. Go Stars!
posted by rcade at 02:27 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Jets in 7
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 7
Penguins in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights
posted by cixelsyd at 02:30 PM on May 18, 2021
Revised picks:Top goals: McDavid
posted by cixelsyd at 02:30 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 5
Avalanche in 5
Lightning in 7
Islanders in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Alex Nedeljkovic
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes
posted by jjzucal at 02:55 PM on May 18, 2021
Capitals in 7
Nashville in 7
Oilers in 5
Vegas in 7
TB in 6
Leafs in 5 (ugh)
Penguins in 6
Wild in 7
Most goals: Draisatl
Top Goalie: Grubauer
Team with 6 goals: Oilers
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
posted by rumple at 02:56 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Capitals in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 5
Avalanche in 5
Panthers in 7
Penguins in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Top goals: Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Maple Leafs
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
If the Leafs can't get to the semi-finals this year...
posted by grum@work at 03:11 PM on May 18, 2021
rumple: Your picks don't work. You have the Wild and Vegas both winning, but they play each other. Use the link post title to enter your picks.
posted by grum@work at 03:12 PM on May 18, 2021
Oh shit yeah, thanks grum. I thought it felt kind of retro entering them by hand and adding the extra para return tax for mac users....
posted by rumple at 03:18 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Capitals in 7
Predators in 7
Oilers in 5
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 6
Penguins in 6
Canadiens in 7
Wild in 7
Top goals: Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
posted by rumple at 03:21 PM on May 18, 2021
Decided to go down with the Habs ship after all
posted by rumple at 03:44 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 4
Oilers in 6
Avalanche in 5
Panthers in 7
Penguins in 6
Maple Leafs in 5
Wild in 7
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
Once again no Red Wings.
posted by ic23b at 05:20 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Capitals in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 5
Blues in 7
Lightning in 5
Islanders in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Wild in 7
Top goals: Bead Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by MrFrisby at 10:38 PM on May 18, 2021
My picks:
Capitals in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 6
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 5
Islanders in 6
Maple Leafs in 5
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Semyan Varlamov
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Wild
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:26 AM on May 19, 2021
My picks:
Capitals in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 6
Blues in 7
Lightning in 6
Islanders in 6
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Top goals: Taylor Hall
Top goalie (save %): Alex Nedeljkovic
Team scoring 6 goals: Hurricanes
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes
