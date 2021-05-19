May 18, 2021

Enter the NHL Playoff Pickem: The playoffs are underway in hockey and the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem has returned. Pick the teams that will win each series, the games each series takes, and three prop bets. First prize is an official game puck and eternal glory. The first picks are due Wednesday night.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:49 PM - 16 comments

My picks:

Capitals in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 6
Blues in 7
Lightning in 6
Islanders in 6
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Top goals: Taylor Hall
Top goalie (save %): Alex Nedeljkovic
Team scoring 6 goals: Hurricanes
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes

posted by rcade at 01:55 PM on May 18, 2021

Sorry about starting this late. I didn't realize the playoffs were here until the weekend and I had a bunch of other stuff I had to do first. Go Stars!

posted by rcade at 02:27 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Jets in 7
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 7
Penguins in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights

posted by cixelsyd at 02:30 PM on May 18, 2021

Revised picks:

Top goals: McDavid

posted by cixelsyd at 02:30 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 5
Avalanche in 5
Lightning in 7
Islanders in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Alex Nedeljkovic
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team giving up 0 goals: Hurricanes

posted by jjzucal at 02:55 PM on May 18, 2021

Capitals in 7

Nashville in 7

Oilers in 5

Vegas in 7

TB in 6

Leafs in 5 (ugh)

Penguins in 6

Wild in 7

Most goals: Draisatl

Top Goalie: Grubauer

Team with 6 goals: Oilers

Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

posted by rumple at 02:56 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Capitals in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 5
Avalanche in 5
Panthers in 7
Penguins in 7
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Top goals: Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Maple Leafs
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

If the Leafs can't get to the semi-finals this year...

posted by grum@work at 03:11 PM on May 18, 2021

rumple: Your picks don't work. You have the Wild and Vegas both winning, but they play each other. Use the link post title to enter your picks.

posted by grum@work at 03:12 PM on May 18, 2021

Oh shit yeah, thanks grum. I thought it felt kind of retro entering them by hand and adding the extra para return tax for mac users....

posted by rumple at 03:18 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Capitals in 7
Predators in 7
Oilers in 5
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 6
Penguins in 6
Canadiens in 7
Wild in 7
Top goals: Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubauer
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

posted by rumple at 03:21 PM on May 18, 2021

Decided to go down with the Habs ship after all

posted by rumple at 03:44 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Hurricanes in 4
Oilers in 6
Avalanche in 5
Panthers in 7
Penguins in 6
Maple Leafs in 5
Wild in 7
Top goals: Auston Matthews
Top goalie (save %): Marc-Andre Fleury
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche

Once again no Red Wings.

posted by ic23b at 05:20 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Capitals in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 5
Blues in 7
Lightning in 5
Islanders in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Wild in 7
Top goals: Bead Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders

posted by MrFrisby at 10:38 PM on May 18, 2021

My picks:

Capitals in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Oilers in 6
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 5
Islanders in 6
Maple Leafs in 5
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Semyan Varlamov
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Wild

posted by jagsnumberone at 01:26 AM on May 19, 2021

