April 13, 2021

Peyton Manning Will Host Revival of 1950s Game Show: When he isn't working on elaborate back stories for the residents of Peytonville, Peyton Manning will host the game show College Bowl, which will award $1 million in scholarships to teams of students from 12 schools. The quiz show originally aired from 1959 to 1970. Manning succeeds Allen Ludden.

posted by rcade to general at 10:48 AM - 7 comments