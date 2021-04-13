Peyton Manning Will Host Revival of 1950s Game Show: When he isn't working on elaborate back stories for the residents of Peytonville, Peyton Manning will host the game show College Bowl, which will award $1 million in scholarships to teams of students from 12 schools. The quiz show originally aired from 1959 to 1970. Manning succeeds Allen Ludden.
I've never really thought of Manning as having much personality, how will he do in this role?
posted by rumple at 12:18 PM on April 13, 2021
I mean, he's perfectly cast for a show from the '50s.
posted by yerfatma at 01:17 PM on April 13, 2021
I was on a College Bowl- style scholastic quiz show run by a local TV station when I was in high school. They ran the show for a number of weeks every winter. Taping was on Tuesday, the show aired on Saturday.
One year, our team (of four boys with an alternate) was on a roll. We crammed hard and had some talent. The weeks clicked by as we notched some decisive wins.
Then we ran into a buzzsaw. A team of brutal competitors in white blouses and kilts from a Catholic girls school.
They won the opening toss and got to pick the first category. They picked "Sports" and cleaned out the category. We knew right then and there we were doomed. They mopped the floor with us. Season over, go drown your sorrows at McDonalds.
If Peyton had been hosting that show, we'd still be hearing about it. "Guys, what happened? Were you really that bad? Study up and let me know when you're ready to come back and compete against the varsity again".
posted by beaverboard at 01:18 PM on April 13, 2021
Howard, we shared a minor (although my course of study probably involved inhaling much more marijuana smoke than yours).
I think Peyton can be low-key charming when placed in the right situation. A 90% scripted show where he can riff with college students much smarter than himself for the other 10% just might work. I wish him luck.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:58 PM on April 13, 2021
Real-life Peyton has charm deficiencies but he's funny in commercials. He's also in the top tier of athletes at being an SNL host.
posted by rcade at 07:29 PM on April 13, 2021
I want you to dial up 20 year-old you and read that sentence to them so they can explain how you sold out, man.
posted by yerfatma at 08:23 PM on April 13, 2021
The beginning of College Bowl coincided with the start of my sophomore year at Northeastern Univ. in Boston. I used to watch it regularly, screaming answers at the TV, and regularly proving why it took me 6 years to complete a 5-year course in Electrical Engineering. In my defense, the extra year was to satisfy the requirements of my minor course of study -- Social Activity and Alcohol Consumption.
posted by Howard_T at 10:57 AM on April 13, 2021