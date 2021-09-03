Daniel Snyder is the Kindest, Bravest, Warmest, Most Wonderful Human Being I've Ever Known in My Life: Dozens of Twitter users who joined in October 2020 are fulsomely praising Dan Snyder and Washington Football Team. "I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, @WashingtonNFL is doing what needs to be done in the @NFL," tweets Ena Cresmer, Kyong Rodan, Whittmore Gungor ...
It's inappropriate to bring Goebbels into this, but Snyder is working awfully hard on the "keep repeating it often enough" part of the equation.
Amazon says: you can't post that many fake product reviews without actually listing the product for sale.
List your majority share, Dan. Bezos is paying cash.
posted by beaverboard at 11:58 AM on March 08, 2021
The caller ID on my land line tells me that names similar to those posting on Twitter have called me to ask about my vehicle's extended warranty. Perhaps Dan Snyder was considerate enough to have them do so. What a nice person he must be to do that.
posted by Howard_T at 02:21 PM on March 08, 2021
I'll say it until I'm blue in the face @WashingtonNFL needs to be done in the @NFL
posted by yerfatma at 07:55 PM on March 08, 2021
I loved it. The WFT is much better than Cats. I'm going to see it again and again.
posted by grum@work at 08:35 AM on March 09, 2021
lol
posted by billsaysthis at 11:16 AM on March 09, 2021
Wow, such subtlety. Wouldn't ever have expected it from Snyder & Co.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:22 AM on March 08, 2021