March 08, 2021

Daniel Snyder is the Kindest, Bravest, Warmest, Most Wonderful Human Being I've Ever Known in My Life: Dozens of Twitter users who joined in October 2020 are fulsomely praising Dan Snyder and Washington Football Team. "I'll say it until I'm blue in the face, @WashingtonNFL is doing what needs to be done in the @NFL," tweets Ena Cresmer, Kyong Rodan, Whittmore Gungor ...

posted by rcade to football at 10:29 AM - 6 comments