February 15, 2021

NFL Playoff Pickem Champion: Rumple: After a Super Bowl in which the top three players all picked the Kansas City Chiefs, the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem has been won by the player who led in the previous round. Rumple scores 102, three ahead of Howard_T and 13 ahead of Ic23b, who picked the Bucs and scored 30. Tahoemoj claims the coveted Costanza.

posted by rcade to football at 04:45 PM - 12 comments