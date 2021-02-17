NFL Playoff Pickem Champion: Rumple: After a Super Bowl in which the top three players all picked the Kansas City Chiefs, the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem has been won by the player who led in the previous round. Rumple scores 102, three ahead of Howard_T and 13 ahead of Ic23b, who picked the Bucs and scored 30. Tahoemoj claims the coveted Costanza.
Congratulations, Rumple! This appears to be your first championship since the same contest four years ago, when you and Tron7 were co-champions.
posted by rcade at 05:04 PM on February 15, 2021
Congratulations Rumple. I sure didn't think I had a chance to make the top three. Yea Me. LOL.
posted by ic23b at 07:17 PM on February 15, 2021
Congratulations, Rumple. I had a chance to win this one at the wire, but it you held me off. Great job on your part. Once again, rcade, our thanks for running this. It's always a good time no matter where one finishes.
posted by Howard_T at 07:20 PM on February 15, 2021
Good job, Rumple. And thanks again, rcade
posted by NoMich at 09:54 PM on February 15, 2021
Oooh thanks everyone. Really backed across the line with just five points in the superbowl round but I'll take it - sorry Howard.
Wait a second, no I won't take it -- rcade, maybe in lieu of the jacket you could donate something to the same animal rescue that Truthhurts directed his regular season NFL pick'em winnings to: A Lending Paw. I got a covid puppy named Ruby a couple of months ago and she is awesome so this would be great to support.
As always, thanks rcade for setting it up, it makes up for going back to back with the Cadenheads in the fantasy hockey league, losing to you last week, and in tough against the Dallas Habitants (hurts to even write that) this week.
posted by rumple at 01:17 AM on February 16, 2021
That Ruby sure is a handsome dog.
posted by NoMich at 09:03 AM on February 16, 2021
@rumple, very generous of you, love having such a gracious winner!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:12 AM on February 16, 2021
SportsFilter has extended the donation to A Lending Paw at Rumple's generous request.
Ruby appears to be a good dog. We got a kitten named Cryptid a month ago who comes running whenever I crack open a can of Jai Alai IPA.
You can't win Koharski's Donuts without getting through the Cadenheads.
posted by rcade at 12:01 PM on February 16, 2021
puppy named Ruby
Awwwwwww!
posted by Howard_T at 01:05 PM on February 16, 2021
The Cadenheads are the Donuts' double threat, but I drink your doubledouble!
Ruby is half poodle but she only got the black lab genetic memo, other than the very long legs. My previous doggo Nimbus died right at the start of covid which sucks because he could have had me around 24/7, which would have meant a lot of facetime and sardines for him. Ruby is an awesome puppy though, almost five months old now.
posted by rumple at 08:37 PM on February 16, 2021
Congratulations, rumple ! As always, thank you for running this, rcade !!
posted by tommybiden at 08:49 AM on February 17, 2021
Results
Buccaneers over Chiefs by 22
Passer: Patrick Mahomes, 270 yards
Rusher: Leonard Fournette, 89 yards
Receiver: Travis Kelce, 133 yards
Interceptors: Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White
Sackers: Frank Clark, Ndamukong Suh, Cam Gill
First turnoverer: Patrick Mahomes, interception to Winfield
MVP: Tom Brady
Tiebreaker: 40
posted by rcade at 04:47 PM on February 15, 2021