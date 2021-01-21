Philip Rivers Retires After 17 Seasons: Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons on the Chargers and one on the Colts. His farewell message ended with the words "Nunc Coepi," a Latin phrase meaning "Now I begin" he's been saying for years. He chose the retirement date of Jan. 20 because it is feast day of Sebastian, patron saint of athletes. Instead of the broadcast booth, he's going to coach high school football.
I had him pegged for the broadcast booth, but maybe nobody was interested in hiring the next Craig James.
He had a good career, and Super Bowls or no Super Bowls, I'd still rather have him at QB than Eli. It's more tolerable when the guy throwing the picks has a measurable pulse.
A few other teams are thinking "Damn...the Chargers...Brees, Rivers, Herbert - what magic lamp have they been rubbing?
posted by beaverboard at 02:54 PM on January 20, 2021
"I'll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha. One of the smartest I've ever played against and a hell of a competitor." -- J.J. Watt
posted by rcade at 04:08 PM on January 20, 2021
I like to think it's karmic payoff for drafting Ryan Leaf.
posted by LionIndex at 09:17 PM on January 20, 2021
And all of Wolfpack nation has its NC State/Chargers/Colts/St Michael Catholic High School car window flags at half mast. Memorial services will be held at all local Cook Outs and Bojangles
posted by NoMich at 02:21 PM on January 20, 2021