January 20, 2021

Philip Rivers Retires After 17 Seasons: Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons on the Chargers and one on the Colts. His farewell message ended with the words "Nunc Coepi," a Latin phrase meaning "Now I begin" he's been saying for years. He chose the retirement date of Jan. 20 because it is feast day of Sebastian, patron saint of athletes. Instead of the broadcast booth, he's going to coach high school football.

posted by rcade to football at 12:58 PM - 4 comments