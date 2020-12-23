December 22, 2020

Is This the End of the New England Patriots Dynasty?: The New England Patriots have ended an 11-year streak of winning the AFC East, a 17-year streak of at least 10 wins and an 11-year streak of making the playoffs. They're looking up at the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins with their talented young quarterbacks and it doesn't look like a fluke. "They’re an average team stuck in quarterback hell, with one of the league’s least-explosive offenses and worst collection of wideouts," writes Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. "The King is dead. And this time, he's really dead," writes Boston Globe columnist Tara Sullivan.

posted by rcade to football at 10:14 AM - 4 comments