November 28, 2020

Matt Patricia is gone, and so is the GM who ran Jim Caldwell out of town to give Patricia the job.: Dan Quinn said Caldwell's 36-28 record (with two playoff appearances) wasn't good enough. So, he sent Caldwell packing and brought in Patricia, who went 13-29-1 in three seasons. Quinn and Patricia are now officially unemployed. Detroit OC Darrell Bevell takes over the train wreck that they left behind.

posted by The_Black_Hand to football at 03:50 PM - 16 comments