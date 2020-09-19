September 18, 2020

NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals: The Stanley Cup Finals drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday when the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning. Never before has the NHL come down to two Sun Belt teams. For the NHL Playoff Pickem, predict the series winner and games required, six props and a tiebreaker. Geneparmesan leads with 171, 23 over Cixelsyd. Good luck!
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team winning game 1: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
Top assists: Kucherov
Conn Smythe: Vasilevskiy
Tiebreaker: 30
posted by geneparmesan at 11:43 PM on September 18
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Point (Lightning)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team winning game 1: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
Top assists: kucherov (lightning)
Conn Smythe: Kucherov (Lightning)
Tiebreaker: 34
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:43 AM on September 19
My picks:
Stars in 6
Top goals: D. Gurianov (Stars)
Top goalie (save %): Anton Khudobin
Team winning game 1: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Stars
Top assists: M. Heiskanen (Stars)
Conn Smythe: A. Khudobin (Stars)
Tiebreaker: 30
posted by NoMich at 09:31 AM on September 19
My picks:
Stars in 5
Top goals: Joe Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Anton Khudobin
Team winning game 1: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Stars
Top assists: Miro Heiskanen
Conn Smythe: Joe Pavelski
Tiebreaker: 25
posted by bender at 12:36 PM on September 19
I bowed out of the Pick-em after my 1st round performance but excited to watch the Cup Finals start tonight :)
posted by prof at 12:44 PM on September 19
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team winning game 1: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
Top assists: Klingberg
Conn Smythe: Point
Tiebreaker: 32
posted by cixelsyd at 12:44 PM on September 19
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Top goals: Point
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team winning game 1: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
Top assists: Hedman
Conn Smythe: Point
Tiebreaker: 24
posted by rumple at 03:51 PM on September 19
I dunno if it's an issue with my laptop or not, but my picks are:
Stars in 5
Top goals: Benn
Top goalie (%) Khudobhin
Team winning game 1: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning (I can see it happening)
Top assists: Seguin
Conn Smythe: Khudobin
Tiebreaker 22
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:36 PM on September 19
(I tried in both Firefox and effing Edge, but couldn't get the form to work. Anyhow, I did get it posted before the puck dropped :) )
Let's go Stars.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:38 PM on September 19
My picks:
Stars in 7
Top goals: Joe Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Anton Khudobin
Team winning game 1: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
Top assists: Miro Heiskanen
Conn Smythe: Miro Heiskanen
Tiebreaker: 23
If this was a normal year I'd be getting tickets to at least one of the games in Tampa to see my Dallas Stars. But if it was normal would the Stars be playing this final? Dallas is thriving in the bubble. Never underestimate how hard a team will play to avoid the Texas heat in August and September.
posted by rcade at 11:12 PM on September 18