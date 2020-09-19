NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals: The Stanley Cup Finals drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday when the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning. Never before has the NHL come down to two Sun Belt teams. For the NHL Playoff Pickem, predict the series winner and games required, six props and a tiebreaker. Geneparmesan leads with 171, 23 over Cixelsyd. Good luck!

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:06 PM - 10 comments