September 14, 2020

NBA Playoff Pickem: Make Your Pick in the Celtics/Heat East Finals: The first game of the Eastern Conference finals begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Tuesday in an improbable meeting between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Make your pick for that series along with any props where you're picking the Heat, Celtics or their players. In the NBA Playoff Pickem, Howard_T leads with 118 over NoMich with 101. Everyone has the Los Angeles Clippers to beat the Denver Nuggets in the final undecided playoff semifinals, which tips off game 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:35 PM - 12 comments
I thought that by the conference finals the NBA would stop doing this for competitive fairness reasons. It risks having one conference champion getting significantly more rest time than the other.
posted by rcade at 07:47 PM on September 14
Hate the bubble, not the Association.
That was a sad paraphrase, and I'm worse for executing it.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:59 PM on September 14
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Making the Conference Finals is a slight overachievement for Celtics. Advancing to the Finals will be a major one, but as they have progressed it looks more probable. I BLEED GREEN.
posted by Howard_T at 08:40 PM on September 14
My picks:
Celtics in 7
posted by NoMich at 09:20 PM on September 14
So, I missed the setup, but I'm here for the punchline, if that's allowed.
Celtics in 5.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:31 PM on September 14
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top scoring team: Lakers
Team scoring 130: Lakers
posted by rumple at 11:36 PM on September 14
My picks:
Heat in 7
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis
posted by cixelsyd at 10:50 AM on September 15
I'm getting a weird glitch where I can't make my picks via the form (in multiple browsers and log-out/log-in)
So anyways: Celtics in 6
I feel pretty good about saving the rest of my picks for the WCF.
My picks:
Celtics in 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:50 PM on September 15
That last comment is me fixing the problem.
posted by rcade at 07:51 PM on September 15
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: LeBron James
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis
Top scoring team: Lakers
Team scoring 130: Lakers
Looking forward to seeing if Howard's Celtics can pull this off.
posted by rcade at 07:36 PM on September 14