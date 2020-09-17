September 14, 2020

NBA Playoff Pickem: Make Your Pick in the Celtics/Heat East Finals: The first game of the Eastern Conference finals begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Tuesday in an improbable meeting between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Make your pick for that series along with any props where you're picking the Heat, Celtics or their players. In the NBA Playoff Pickem, Howard_T leads with 118 over NoMich with 101. Everyone has the Los Angeles Clippers to beat the Denver Nuggets in the final undecided playoff semifinals, which tips off game 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:35 PM - 12 comments