September 17, 2020

NBA Playoff Pickem: Make Your Conference Finals Picks: The first game of the Western Conference finals begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Friday when the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers. Make your picks in that series along with any props you've saved for the Nuggets/Lakers series.
I thought that by the conference finals the NBA would stop doing this for competitive fairness reasons. It risks having one conference champion getting significantly more rest time than the other.
posted by rcade at 07:47 PM on September 14
Hate the bubble, not the Association.
That was a sad paraphrase, and I'm worse for executing it.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:59 PM on September 14
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Making the Conference Finals is a slight overachievement for Celtics. Advancing to the Finals will be a major one, but as they have progressed it looks more probable. I BLEED GREEN.
posted by Howard_T at 08:40 PM on September 14
My picks:
Celtics in 7
posted by NoMich at 09:20 PM on September 14
So, I missed the setup, but I'm here for the punchline, if that's allowed.
Celtics in 5.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:31 PM on September 14
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top scoring team: Lakers
Team scoring 130: Lakers
posted by rumple at 11:36 PM on September 14
My picks:
Heat in 7
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis
posted by cixelsyd at 10:50 AM on September 15
I'm getting a weird glitch where I can't make my picks via the form (in multiple browsers and log-out/log-in)
So anyways: Celtics in 6
I feel pretty good about saving the rest of my picks for the WCF.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:22 PM on September 15
My picks:
Celtics in 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:50 PM on September 15
That last comment is me fixing the problem.
posted by rcade at 07:51 PM on September 15
Revised picks:Lakers in 5
posted by rcade at 06:54 PM on September 17
Revised picks:Lakers in 6
posted by cixelsyd at 07:55 PM on September 17
Revised picks:Lakers in 6
posted by NoMich at 08:29 AM on September 18
Revised picks:Lakers in 5
Rebounder and scorer to be added later.
posted by Howard_T at 12:50 PM on September 18
Revised picks:Top point scorer: Jamal Murray
After diligent research, consulting a water dowser and local Wiccan, and my trusty flipping coin, Murray and Jokic are the consensus.
posted by Howard_T at 06:47 PM on September 18
Please pardon the duplication. I blame the Department of Redundancy Department.
posted by Howard_T at 06:48 PM on September 18
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: LeBron James
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis
Top scoring team: Lakers
Team scoring 130: Lakers
Looking forward to seeing if Howard's Celtics can pull this off.
