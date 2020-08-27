August 26, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 of Playoff Series: The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court Wednesday for the 4 p.m. playoff game against the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. "We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated.
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game will not be played tonight.
The NBA's in uncharted territory here. Unless this is accepted as a one-game-only situation, how do the players say they've seen enough to justify returning to play?
I will hand it to the players for taking it upon themselves to answer complaints against the violent protests with a meaningful peaceful rebuttal. This protest, now tacitly backed by the league with the cancellation, actually has a chance to move the needle.
I understand the Mariners and Padres also look like they won't be playing.
This is incredible and unprecedented, and pretty damn awesome.
Kenny Smith walked off the set of "Inside the NBA" in solidarity with the players.
Chris Webber's take reminds everyone it was 4 years ago today when Colin Kaepernick first knelt during an anthem.
Raptors VanVleet, Powell speak out against Blake shooting, consider boycotting games
The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting.
I have no idea where this is going to end up, but this is historic.
4 of 5 MLS matches tonight were also struck, despite Don Garber putting out yet another wishy washy statement.
Good on all the players and those who stood with them.
Doesn't look good that my Orlando City SC played.
The Magic have refused the forfeit, and the NBA has canceled all of the games for tonight.
It is suspected that all of the games tomorrow will also be canceled, as the Raptors/Celtics were hinting at striking (since boycott means not buying, and what they are doing is striking) as early as yesterday.
