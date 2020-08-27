August 26, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 of Playoff Series: The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court Wednesday for the 4 p.m. playoff game against the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. "We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated.

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:36 PM - 11 comments