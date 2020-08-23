August 22, 2020

Over Two Minutes of MLB Players Cursing in Empty Stadiums:
Language is definitely not safe for work.
It's been a tough month for sound engineers during baseball broadcasts.

posted by grum@work to baseball at 01:42 AM - 5 comments

"Sorry."

posted by grum@work at 01:42 AM on August 22

I wish Earl Weaver and Lou Piniella were still in the game. Then we'd hear some stuff.

posted by beaverboard at 11:39 AM on August 22

Or Tommy Lasorda

posted by LionIndex at 12:06 PM on August 22

All I can say is $#/<*& you too.

posted by Howard_T at 12:09 PM on August 22

I'm deducting points for the reliance on the same few profanities. These players need to watch Deadwood.

posted by rcade at 12:32 PM on August 22

