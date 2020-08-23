August 22, 2020

Over Two Minutes of MLB Players Cursing in Empty Stadiums:
Language is definitely not safe for work.
It's been a tough month for sound engineers during baseball broadcasts.
I wish Earl Weaver and Lou Piniella were still in the game. Then we'd hear some stuff.
posted by beaverboard at 11:39 AM on August 22
Or Tommy Lasorda
posted by LionIndex at 12:06 PM on August 22
All I can say is $#/<*& you too.
posted by Howard_T at 12:09 PM on August 22
I'm deducting points for the reliance on the same few profanities. These players need to watch Deadwood.
posted by rcade at 12:32 PM on August 22
"Sorry."
posted by grum@work at 01:42 AM on August 22