August 18, 2020

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam draws ire of manager Jayce Tingler, Texas Rangers: The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting young players to arrive in Major League Baseball in quite some time, and is off to an amazing start to the truncated 2020 season.
However, the "unwritten rules" of the game caught up to the 21-year-old phenom when he apparently missed a take sign on a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and blasted his first career grand slam. That drew the ire of his own manager.
Tatis gets paid to produce offense. At the end of the season the team isn't going to add HRs for every 'take on 3-0' at bat, so I see no reason not to swing.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:30 AM on August 18
Who the fuck is Jayce Tingler?
posted by beaverboard at 01:05 PM on August 18
Jim Rome, surprisingly, had a good take on this: if this is an unwritten rule then that means the other team has given up. If the other team has essentially given up, then just institute a mercy rule and end the game early.
posted by NoMich at 02:29 PM on August 18
The answer should be "former Padres Manager, now bagging groceries at the local Piggly Wiggly".
posted by grum@work at 04:44 PM on August 18
Tatis better keep his head up in about 7 months.
I'm guessing that's when Odor will settle the score.
posted by tommytrump at 05:37 PM on August 18
I think most of MLB's unwritten rules are dumb, but this one is the dumbest. Unlike most other sports, in baseball with no time limit, the losing team always has a chance to come back. Had the Rangers accepted defeat, no longer trying to win? This isn't little league. Everyone out there makes a living trying to win baseball games. It is not the winning team's responsibility to stop trying just because they are comfortably ahead.
It is an unusual--and even disconcerting--wrinkle that Tatis got some shade from his own manager.
posted by bender at 10:18 AM on August 18