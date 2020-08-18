August 18, 2020

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam draws ire of manager Jayce Tingler, Texas Rangers: The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting young players to arrive in Major League Baseball in quite some time, and is off to an amazing start to the truncated 2020 season.



However, the "unwritten rules" of the game caught up to the 21-year-old phenom when he apparently missed a take sign on a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and blasted his first career grand slam. That drew the ire of his own manager.

