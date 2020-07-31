July 27, 2020

The Miami Marlins cancel their home opener after 12 players, 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19.: The Marlins have not left Philadelphia, where they played a series over the weekend. It's unclear right now if the game will be considered a forfeit or will attempt to be made-up during the shortened 60-game season. As of now, tonight's Phillies/Yankees game is still scheduled to be played.

posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 10:07 AM - 9 comments