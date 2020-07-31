July 27, 2020

The Miami Marlins cancel their home opener after 12 players, 2 coaches test positive for COVID-19.: The Marlins have not left Philadelphia, where they played a series over the weekend. It's unclear right now if the game will be considered a forfeit or will attempt to be made-up during the shortened 60-game season. As of now, tonight's Phillies/Yankees game is still scheduled to be played.
posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 10:07 AM - 9 comments
Someone needs to step up and put a bullet in the head of the 2020 MLB season.
Canada was right to block it from washing onto our shores, and the rest of the league needs to admit it's a hopeless case at this point.
How many of the Phillies were infected because the Marlins team voted to play on Sunday (even though they knew their teammates tested positive)?
posted by grum@work at 01:37 PM on July 27
Yep. I was happy to see baseball back on the tv, but everything that's happened was completely predictable--and we're only one weekend into the season. The other sports that are playing in a bubble may have a chance to be successful, but all of the moving parts for MLB's restart just leave too many windows open.
posted by bender at 02:09 PM on July 27
It seems to have blown up even sooner than I expected. The MLB plan was almost doomed from the start. When teams must travel and stay in public accommodations, the probability of exposure is high. I fear that the NFL will suffer from the same problem. The NHL and NBA have the right idea to put everyone into the "bubble" where some control can be exercised. Of course, Lou Williams made an effort to destroy the league. He was given an excused absence to attend a funeral in Atlanta. After the ceremony, he decided to elevate his mood by a trip to Magic City, a gentleman's club in Atlanta. He's now on a 10-day quarantine and is the first player in NBA history to miss a game for that reason.
posted by Howard_T at 02:37 PM on July 27
I don't remember seeing "let the players vote on whether to play despite a team outbreak" in the MLB pandemic guidelines. The organization should have the hammer dropped on them for this.
posted by rcade at 05:40 PM on July 27
Yeah, that's pretty incredible: leave the decision to play to the player. It seems that not everyone is convinced that we are in the middle of a pandemic still. Eduardo Rodriguez can fill them in on it.
posted by NoMich at 07:07 PM on July 27
If the NFL were smart(er) they'd take over the two hotels nearest to each stadium 3-4 days prior to each home game, bring in a sterilization crew, ask the hotel staffs and team bus drivers to quarantine there (with pay), and not allow the teams out of the hotel until game time. Not like the fans or anyone else much will need the hotel rooms.
posted by billsaysthis at 01:35 PM on July 28
That is, smarter but not smart enough to cancel the season.
posted by billsaysthis at 01:36 PM on July 28
The constantly updated list of NFL 2020 opt outs is growing by the minute.
At the rate things are going, some lucky team is going to end up with Gunner Kiel as their starting QB.
posted by beaverboard at 02:47 PM on July 28
And...Phillies vs. Yankees is postponed.
posted by tommytrump at 11:12 AM on July 27