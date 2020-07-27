July 24, 2020

New Texas Rangers Ballpark Looks Like an Aluminum Barn: The Texas Rangers have unveiled the new $1.1 billion Globe Life Field to merciless mockery.
Not to be outdone, the Las Vegas Raiders have built a black hockey puck of a stadium in the blazing hot desert. No welders were needed. They just maneuvered sections of steel into position and waited until the metal fused together. When the stadium becomes obsolete, they won't have to hire a demolition crew to set implosion charges. They can just shut off the A/C and watch the structure melt into a glistening blob.
posted by beaverboard at 01:37 AM on July 25
At least the Raiders stadium looks cool...
posted by grum@work at 09:20 AM on July 25
I would like to hear the story of how overbudget the building depicted in that rendering ended up being.
There's a snip of Paul Goldberger's comments on the stadium in the link - he's not just some guy mouthing off, he's been the architecture critic for The New Yorker and The New York Times.
posted by LionIndex at 09:56 AM on July 26
LionIndex: It's also the subject of a documentary called "Throw a Billion Dollars from a Helicopter" that I haven't watched (yet) but will some time soon. I assume it answers your question.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:08 AM on July 26
Oof
posted by bender at 03:21 PM on July 26
Yeah, they depicted some sort of glass/see-through exterior from the front in the "artist rendering" and that is DEFINITELY not the case.
That said, as long as the Rangers fans in 2021 don't catch fire during afternoon games, they won't care too much.
posted by grum@work at 12:55 AM on July 25