July 19, 2020

CFL's Edmonton Eskimos Will Change Their Name: The Edmonton Eskimos will be changing the name it has used since 1949, despite saying the opposite as recently as Wednesday. Two sponsors, Belairdirect and Sports Book Direct, said publicly they would end their association with the team absent a name change. Warren Moon, who led the team to five Grey Cups before moving to the NFL, supports the decision. Mostly. "It’s probably best to go ahead and make the change even though the name Eskimos to me just means pride and it means winning," he said.

posted by rcade to football at 02:04 PM - 4 comments