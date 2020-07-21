July 19, 2020

CFL's Edmonton Eskimos Will Change Their Name: The Edmonton Eskimos will be changing the name it has used since 1949, despite saying the opposite as recently as Wednesday. Two sponsors, Belairdirect and Sports Book Direct, said publicly they would end their association with the team absent a name change. Warren Moon, who led the team to five Grey Cups before moving to the NFL, supports the decision. Mostly. "It’s probably best to go ahead and make the change even though the name Eskimos to me just means pride and it means winning," he said.
I'm partial to Edmonton Elk with some repurposed Es.
posted by rcade at 11:11 AM on July 20
I always liked the team look and the double E logo. Hoping that the name change doesn't lead to a massive inferior redesign. Whatever they name the team, I guess they could go with a single larger E for a logo and that would work.
I hope they realize that there's no law that says that the new team name has to begin with E. I couldn't root for the Edmonton Enemas. Actually, at my age, perhaps I could.
Hey bartender, I'll have another Constipolitan. Set me free, baby.
posted by beaverboard at 11:22 AM on July 20
Edmonton Mall Rats?
posted by Howard_T at 02:25 PM on July 20
It was overdue. Back when I used to care about the CFL (20+ years ago), it was generally accepted even then that the name was problematic. The talk was about changing it to the more acceptable name (Inuit), but that isn't going to fly any more.
"Drillers" has been used by a couple of soccer teams in the past.
"Oilmen" sounds too much like "Oilers".
"Rough Riders" is available again.
posted by grum@work at 01:25 AM on July 20