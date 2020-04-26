April 23, 2020

2020 NFL Draft: For the first time in over a month, a live sporting event of significance is airing on television: the NFL Draft.
The Bengals aren't that far removed from being a regular 10-win team. That doesn't mean they're good now, but it suggests some organizational strength that we would've loved to have in Duuuuuuuuuuuuuuval.
posted by rcade at 08:35 PM on April 23
I'm hoping C.J. Henderson was overcome by emotion when he was selected by the Jaguars and not mortified.
posted by rcade at 10:07 PM on April 23
Too bad New England traded out of the first round. I really wanted to see Belichick, frustrated with technology not behaving well, slamming a laptop against the wall. Maybe tonight.
posted by Howard_T at 07:18 AM on April 24
NFL draft "analysts" as traditional British schoolboys chanting on the playground:
Tua falls to Moscow
Tua falls to Rome
Tua falls to Luxembourg
Tua stays home
Belichick wanted Tua
So the story goes
Then he turned his back on Love
Stidham gets the throws
Every year the draft comes
Teams aim for the sky
If Rosen's on your roster
You draft another guy
posted by beaverboard at 10:59 AM on April 24
My condolences to Joe Burrow on his selection by Cincinnati.
A joke, I know. But the Bengals organization is showing some signs of life these days, and I hope that Burrow is as good as advertised. New coach, new ethos, and no more turning a blind eye to the character concerns in the name of economy. No more hanging on to veteran players based solely on familiarity. Mike Brown has loosened up both his death grip on personnel and his purse strings over the past year +.
Plus, the lease is up on Paul Brown Stadium in 2026, and I honestly believe that if the Bengals don't give Cincinnati a reason to get behind them before then, they're destined for St. Louis. Why St. Louis you ask? Beyond the obvious, there is a strong connection to the City (you heard it here first) and the teams. I played hockey growing up in Cincinnati with Paul Brown III, of the Bengals Brown family, obviously. One of our teammates was Andy DeWitt, son of William DeWitt, managing partner of the Cardinals. Brown and DeWitt were pretty tight, and I bet the families have remained close over the years. We also played with Phil Castelinni, son of Bob Castelinni, owner of the Reds.
I guess my point is this--where's my professional franchise, Dad?
posted by tahoemoj at 12:40 PM on April 24
schoolboys chanting on the playground
Someone has waaaaay too much time on his hands. lol anyway.
posted by Howard_T at 03:53 PM on April 24
Took five min. and I'm busier than I've been in a long while.
But now it's happy hour on Fri. afternoon - time to get out the Old Mr. Boston Bartender's Guide and look up the recipe for a Clorox Old Fashioned. I'll get those disinfectants in my system one way or another.
posted by beaverboard at 06:35 PM on April 24
Clorox Old Fashioned
Mix 1 1/2 oz.. Clorox with 1 1/2 oz. vinegar. Dial 911. Mix liquids thoroughly. Inhale vapors deeply. It will effectively prevent Covid-19 from harming you, but your lungs might never heal from the chlorine gas. A friend of my father had served in a submarine in WW 1. A battery accident released chlorine gas, and he was never the same.
posted by Howard_T at 07:55 PM on April 24
Who really made pick #37 for New England?
Dugger? Wait, I distinctly said dog grrrr!
posted by Howard_T at 09:57 PM on April 24
My condolences to Joe Burrow on his selection by Cincinnati.
posted by Howard_T at 08:27 PM on April 23