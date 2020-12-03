March 11, 2020

NBA Suspends Season Because of Coronavirus: The NBA is suspending its season until further notice after tonight's game in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The news follows an announcement Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday night. "Bottom line,'' Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said, "we will put the safety of our fans and customers first."
posted by grum@work at 12:35 AM on March 12
A second Jazz player has tested positive.
posted by NoMich at 11:13 AM on March 12
It will be interesting all the asterisks and footnotes that will be associated with this time in sports history.
These are all headlines, I quickly found. What to say about the NCAA and NAIA basketball, hockey, and wrestling tournaments, Masters golf tournament, and much more.
posted by prof at 11:13 AM on March 12
NCAA says all events will be held but with minimal audiences (media, some immediate family).
posted by billsaysthis at 11:19 AM on March 12
ATP now has suspended its schedule through April 20, shortly after local officials cancelled the Miami Open and the Indian Walls tournament was cancelled.
Six English Premier League players - three from Leicester City - are isolated after exhibiting symptoms
posted by jjzucal at 11:35 AM on March 12
The Players is taking place today in Jacksonville Beach, though they just decided to disallow spectators.
posted by rcade at 11:44 AM on March 12
MLS suspends season.
posted by rcade at 11:59 AM on March 12
ACC calls it a tournament, gives FSU the championship trophy since they won the regular season standings
posted by NoMich at 12:41 PM on March 12
It sounds like the NHL is about to do the same thing
posted by NoMich at 01:44 PM on March 12
It's official, the NHL has suspended the season.
My opinion: shut it down until the playoffs normally start and the standings as they are today are your playoff teams.
posted by NoMich at 02:14 PM on March 12
Once the 1st case of COVID-19 was diagnosed among the players, the league was left with no real choice but to cancel. The fans in the arenas might have been in danger, but an active case places every player in the league at risk. Add to this the players' families, the officials, coaches, and all staff, and you are now facing a catastrophe.
From a purely selfish viewpoint, I am curious about what sort of settlement will be made for season ticket members. I am sure there will be something on the order of credit for next year's season tickets, added seats for some games next year, or the like. Mostly I will be praying for Rudy Gobert, his teammates, family, and all who might be affected.
posted by Howard_T at 10:06 PM on March 11