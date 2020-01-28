January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash: Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died Sunday morning along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was a two-time NBA Finals MVP, a one-time league MVP, eighteen time all-star and was third in NBA's all-time scoring leaders until Saturday night at 33,654 when he was passed by LeBron James.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:36 PM - 13 comments