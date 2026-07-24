LeBron Chooses the 76ers: After considering retirement, LeBron James has chosen to sign a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he joins Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. Philly were last NBA champs in 1983 behind Dr. J and Moses Malone. LeBron's salary is only $4 million a year unless I'm mistaken but he makes $80 million a year in endorsement money so he might be OK financially.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:31 PM - 2 comments
If it wasn't going to be one of the more obvious three of GSW/CLE/MIA, I was kind of hoping he'd land in Minnesota (ANT and LaMelo were reportedly campaigning). That would've been fun.
But here we are! If Kawhi actually winds up playing meaningful basketball in Toronto this season the Atlantic Division is going to be pretty fascinating.
Edit: It almost certainly won't happen, but I'm selfishly wondering if this opens up the idea of a Kyrie for VJ Edgecombe trade.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:59 PM on July 24, 2026
I was expecting him to become a Golden State Warrior. The additions of Brown and LeBron make them a fun team to watch this season, but I won't be expecting a credible championship run.
posted by rcade at 02:46 PM on July 24, 2026