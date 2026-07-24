July 24, 2026

LeBron Chooses the 76ers: After considering retirement, LeBron James has chosen to sign a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he joins Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. Philly were last NBA champs in 1983 behind Dr. J and Moses Malone. LeBron's salary is only $4 million a year unless I'm mistaken but he makes $80 million a year in endorsement money so he might be OK financially.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:31 PM - 2 comments