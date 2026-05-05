NBA Playoff Pickem Round 2: Conference Semifinals: The second round of the NBA Playoffs begins tonight with Sixers/Knicks at 7 p.m. Eastern and Wolves/Spurs weirdly 90 minutes later. Hey, Adam Silver, you can schedule doubleheaders in February with no overlap but not the playoffs? BornIcon leads the pickem standings by 8 over ic23b. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:55 PM - 9 comments
My picks:
Knicks in 6
Spurs in 5
Cavaliers in 6
Lakers in 7
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Victor Wembanyama
Most points per game: Knicks
Least opponent points per game: Knicks
posted by BornIcon at 03:09 PM on May 04, 2026
My picks:
76ers in 7
Spurs in 6
Pistons in 7
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: C. Cunningham (DET)
Top rebounder: J. Duren (DET)
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
Go Pistons!
posted by NoMich at 03:56 PM on May 04, 2026
I made my picks, but they posted in the April 17 thread.
posted by NoMich at 03:57 PM on May 04, 2026
My picks:
76ers in 7
Spurs in 6
Pistons in 7
Thunder in 4
Top point scorer: Shai
Top rebounder: Gobert
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:04 PM on May 04, 2026
My picks:
Knicks in 7
Spurs in 6
Pistons in 7
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: Cade Cunningham
Top rebounder: Karl-Anthony Towns
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Lakers
GO PISTONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 06:51 PM on May 04, 2026
My picks:
Knicks in 6
Spurs in 5
Pistons in 7
Thunder in 4
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Karl-Anthony Towns
Most points per game: Spurs
Least opponent points per game: Pistons
posted by rcade at 07:06 PM on May 04, 2026
My picks:
Knicks in 5
Spurs in 5
Cavaliers in 6
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: Maxey
Top rebounder: Wembanyama
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
Messages of consolation for the results of round 1 are welcome.
posted by Howard_T at 07:15 PM on May 04, 2026
My picks:
76ers in 6
Spurs in 6
Cavaliers in 7
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: SGA
Top rebounder: KAT
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:21 PM on May 04, 2026
The form is open tonight until midnight since the games begin so soon.
posted by rcade at 02:57 PM on May 04, 2026