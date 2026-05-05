May 04, 2026

NBA Playoff Pickem Round 2: Conference Semifinals: The second round of the NBA Playoffs begins tonight with Sixers/Knicks at 7 p.m. Eastern and Wolves/Spurs weirdly 90 minutes later. Hey, Adam Silver, you can schedule doubleheaders in February with no overlap but not the playoffs? BornIcon leads the pickem standings by 8 over ic23b. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:55 PM - 9 comments