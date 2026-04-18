Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem: The NBA playoffs tip off Saturday at 1 p.m. with the Toronto Raptors facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. Our playoff pickem is here and will get its final two teams tonight. Pick the series winners and four props. Good luck.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:24 AM - 5 comments
I'm committing to remembering to do this each round this year.
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:11 PM on April 17, 2026
My picks:
Cavaliers in 6
Nuggets in 5
Knicks in 6
Rockets in 5
Celtics in 4
Thunder in 4
Pistons in 5
Spurs in 5
Top point scorer: Brunson
Top rebounder: Jokic
Most points per game: Celtics
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:14 PM on April 17, 2026
My picks:
Cavaliers in 5
Nuggets in 4
Knicks in 6
Lakers in 7
Celtics in 4
Thunder in 4
Pistons in 5
Spurs in 5
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Most points per game: Nuggets
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
posted by BornIcon at 12:36 PM on April 17, 2026
My picks:
Cavaliers in 4
Nuggets in 4
Hawks in 6
Lakers in 7
Celtics in 5
Thunder in 5
Pistons in 4
Spurs in 5
Top point scorer: J. Brown
Top rebounder: Tatum
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
I have to go with Celtics. They are the only team that could use a 14-man rotation and stay in the game no matter who is on the court for the opponent. They will 'gift' a game to 76ers just to be nice, but otherwise it's no contest. Some of my props and number of games might change depending on tonight's results.
posted by Howard_T at 01:35 PM on April 17, 2026
My picks:
Cavaliers in 5
Nuggets in 5
Knicks in 7
Rockets in 6
Celtics in 4
Thunder in 4
Pistons in 5
Spurs in 4
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Most points per game: Nuggets
Least opponent points per game: Celtics
GO PISTONS
posted by ic23b at 01:44 AM on April 18, 2026
My picks:
Cavaliers in 7
Nuggets in 5
Knicks in 6
Rockets in 5
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 5
Pistons in 5
Spurs in 5
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Spurs
posted by rcade at 11:14 AM on April 17, 2026