Philadelphia Eagles Draft Pick Has Never Played Football: In the seventh round, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Uar Bernard, an athlete from a small town in Nigeria with no football experience at any level. "I've not played football, but I've gone through some drills," he said. It helps that he is 6 foot 4 and 306 pounds with 6% body fat, ran the 40 in 4.63 seconds and jumped 39 inches at International Player Pathway Pro Day. That 40 time is the fastest ever by a 300 pounder, according to YardBarker.
Are we 100% sure we're not being Sidd Finch-ed?
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:49 PM on April 30, 2026
/looks at calendar I don't think so unless today is the April Fools equivalent in Nigeria.
posted by NoMich at 02:00 PM on April 30, 2026
I would trust Roseman on the pick.
Bernard is better off going to the defensive side of the ball. The Eagles lose a good OC every other year and take turns dominating and getting to the title game and then getting beat in the wild card round. They've been more consistently better on D.
PK's are going to be trying 65-70 yard FG's. With Bernard's vertical and agility, let's see if he can block some of them.
posted by beaverboard at 12:29 AM on May 01, 2026
Huh. I guess Philly is going all-in on the tush push next season.
posted by NoMich at 12:05 PM on April 30, 2026