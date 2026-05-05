April 30, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles Draft Pick Has Never Played Football: In the seventh round, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Uar Bernard, an athlete from a small town in Nigeria with no football experience at any level. "I've not played football, but I've gone through some drills," he said. It helps that he is 6 foot 4 and 306 pounds with 6% body fat, ran the 40 in 4.63 seconds and jumped 39 inches at International Player Pathway Pro Day. That 40 time is the fastest ever by a 300 pounder, according to YardBarker.

posted by rcade to football at 12:03 PM - 4 comments