Bill Belichick Had No Players Drafted from North Carolina: Considered by many the greatest coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick didn't produce a single draft-worthy player in his tumultuous first year at the helm of North Carolina. He's going into this season with 61 new players, four-star freshman quarterback Travis Burgess and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
This is a piece of trash reporting by Travis Hayes and USA Today. It's nothing more than a hit piece. Hayes forgets to include the 9 other FBS schools that had 0 players drafted. Here's the list: Colorado, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. That's a pretty impressive group. In Wisconsin's case this breaks a multi-year string of having had a player drafted. I get it. I understand that Bill Belichick is not the most beloved figure in football, but give it a break. Unless you have some professional or financial interest in trying to run him out of football, just leave it alone. He's had one season in which to develop his program and players. Is this really enough time? It's way too easy to join the "Bash Bill Belichick" bandwagon, but perhaps we have another emotional problem to deal with called Belichick Derangement Syndrome.
posted by Howard_T at 07:33 PM on April 29, 2026
They're gonna have to live with Bill and his contract for at least this year.
It currently looks like he's got as much chance of returning to the NFL as Colin Kaepernick.
UNC's new AD will have to find out for himself if he's got the balls to stand up to the people who went over Bubba Cunningham's head to get Belichick hired.
The hope that's got UNC fans rubbing their prayer beads is that Belichick will do something that allows UNC to fire him for cause and avoid having to pay him 20 million.
Maybe Bobby Petrino does something he shouldn't, Bill knows about it and tries to cover it up.
Pablo Torre finds out about it, the story goes viral and the whole Belichick regime gets canned.
posted by beaverboard at 03:03 PM on April 29, 2026