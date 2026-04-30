April 29, 2026

Bill Belichick Had No Players Drafted from North Carolina: Considered by many the greatest coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick didn't produce a single draft-worthy player in his tumultuous first year at the helm of North Carolina. He's going into this season with 61 new players, four-star freshman quarterback Travis Burgess and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

posted by rcade to football at 09:05 AM - 2 comments