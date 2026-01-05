NFL Firings: Pete Carroll, Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris: A 3-14 season with the Las Vegas Raiders has ended Pete Carroll's return to coaching one year after it began. The team is going forward with first year GM John Spytek and this year's first overall draft pick. Also the Cleveland Browns have fired Kevin Stefanski and Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris.
I'm already seeing articles stumping for the Giants to hire him.
posted by werty at 01:13 PM on January 05, 2026
I think the economics of being a HC or coordinator have risen to the point where guys out of a job can afford to pick their spots, be selective, and not rush headlong to the next gig no matter how flawed.
I feel bad for minority coaches who may feel an obligation to take a job to continue the push for greater opportunity around the league even though they know it's not a good situation. How many guys wanted to work for Dan Snyder when Ron Rivera took the Washington job? Or Stephen Ross when Flores took the Dolphins job? Or Woody Johnson when the Jets hired Aaron Glenn? Etc., etc.
What I'm hoping to see is more Liam Coen action. "I've never been a HC and I want to be one real bad, but I'm sure as hell not working for Trent Baalke. You get him gone, then we can talk". Some owners (like Khan) have to be led to the water.
When two or three good HC candidates tell John Mara they can't work with Joe Schoen under any circumstances, maybe he'll get his head out of the cotton candy machine and get a decent GM.
The Titans are going to end up with a string of more Mularkeys the way they're going. Who would want to work for that organization at this point?
All told, there are around 9 teams in the league that should consider themselves lucky if someone like Mike McCarthy even took their phone call.
posted by beaverboard at 10:19 PM on January 05, 2026
Do owners of dysfunctional teams care if they win or not?
They don't have to.
When the Giants ownership began packing the front office with family members 12 years ago, the franchise was worth $2.1 billion.
Today, it is worth over $7.3 billion.
Winning and losing doesn't matter. Net worth skyrockets no matter what.
No one has been better at making money while disregarding the realities of the struggle for competitiveness than Jerry Jones.
posted by beaverboard at 10:32 PM on January 05, 2026
Stefanski will for sure be picked up by someone soon, right?
posted by NoMich at 01:05 PM on January 05, 2026