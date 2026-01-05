January 05, 2026

NFL Firings: Pete Carroll, Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris: A 3-14 season with the Las Vegas Raiders has ended Pete Carroll's return to coaching one year after it began. The team is going forward with first year GM John Spytek and this year's first overall draft pick. Also the Cleveland Browns have fired Kevin Stefanski and Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris.

posted by rcade to football at 11:49 AM - 4 comments