And here comes the lawsuit...: Mark Sanchez could have just quietly gone down in history as the Buttfumble guy, but it appears that's not the case anymore.
posted by The_Black_Hand to media at 11:45 AM - 3 comments
Agreed. Including Fox in the lawsuit seems like an obvious money grab. I'm sure they're not expecting (or even remotely prepared) to get Fox in court, but are hoping for a quick settlement that pays off the client, and secures a handsome fee for the attorney.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 01:35 PM on October 09, 2025
Unmentioned critical ripple effects of this episode:
- Indianapolis will have to ditch the Naptown nickname, as it is currently associated with far too much excitement
- Rex Ryan will have to get a tattoo removed
- The federalized Oregon National Guard will be ordered to help restore order in the lawless midwest metropolis, now seen as far more dangerous than Portland
- The Irsay Sisters will hire a spiritual medium to conduct a seance in an effort to make sure their late father never finds out about the incident
posted by beaverboard at 01:43 PM on October 09, 2025
I guess in some ways, this is better than just being the Buttfumble guy?
I'm not certain what legal grounds they might have to pursue Fox. Obviously, you go after the party with the deepest pockets, and who is most likely to settle, but if I was Fox, I'd fight this tooth and nail. I guess Sanchez was only in town as part of his broadcasting job, but (i) without being certain of the circumstances, he wasn't at the location of the fight as part of his job; and (ii) his being drunk should negate any connection to being "at work" unless Fox was feeding him booze, and it likely also voids any insurance policy they have on him.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:51 PM on October 09, 2025