Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers: The Dallas Cowboys have traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round draft picks. Green Bay has already signed him to a four-year, $188 million deal ($136 million guaranteed) that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
"F you Dallas" - Owners of Dallas Professional Sports Teams
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:03 PM on August 28, 2025
LOL
posted by NoMich at 09:30 PM on August 28, 2025
Considering the situation seemed completely irreparable, is the return for Parsons awful?
It seems 'okay' to me.
posted by tommybiden at 07:30 AM on August 29, 2025
2 first rounders? I'd say that's a good haul for the Cowboys.
posted by NoMich at 07:45 AM on August 29, 2025
The owner of the most valuable sports franchise in the world negotiates in the dumbest way possible with Parsons and his agent, so Micah goes to a community owned team in the league's smallest market with the second lowest operating revenue and gets an unprecedented contract.
If Jim Irsay was still alive and someone asked me if I'd rather have the Cowboys' ownership problems or the Colts' ownership problems, I'd have to think about it.
posted by beaverboard at 10:18 AM on August 29, 2025
Irsay bought the Colts in '97. In the time since then, they've appeared in 2 Super Bowls (winning one) and 4 AFC Championship Games (winning two, losing two to Tom Brady).
The Cowboys in that same time frame: N/A
My friends that are lifelong Cowboys are pushing 50 and were in high school during the Triplets' run. Nobody under the age of 40 has any meaningful memories of successful Cowboys football. Nobody under the age of 30 was even alive at the time.
Jerry runs a very successful business, and they're admittedly entertaining to gawk at, but good lord he's awful at football.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:18 PM on August 29, 2025
Jerry Jones:
"those draft picks could get us, I'm talking top Pro-Bowl type players," the Cowboys owner said. "They could get us as few as three or as many as five outstanding players."
The Cowboys haven't drafted all that badly in recent years, so maybe.
But it sure sounds like Jerry has Johnnie Walkered his front office brain back into the Herschel Zone.
posted by beaverboard at 05:13 PM on August 29, 2025
F you Dallas.
posted by NoMich at 05:55 PM on August 28, 2025