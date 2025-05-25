NBA Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals: A delightfully improbable quartet of teams are playing in the conference finals of the NBA, beginning tonight when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Oklahoma City Thunder and continuing tomorrow night when the Indiana Pacers travel to the New York Knicks. Howard_T has jumped into first ahead of NoMich and Werty. Make your knicks.
My picks:
Timberwolves in 6
Pacers in 7
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Karl-Anthony Towns
Most points per game: Pacers
Least opponent points per game: Timberwolves
I picked the Thunder and Pacers as my rooting favorites heading into the playoffs. At this point though any Finals looks pretty intriguing.
posted by rcade at 04:00 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 7
Knicks in 7
Top point scorer: Jalen Brunson
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Most points per game: Knicks
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
rcade, I didn't get my Jokic Rebounder Prop from the 2nd round. I'm still well in last, just not by as much.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:10 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 6
Pacers in 6
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Karl-Anthony Towns
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
posted by ic23b at 04:46 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 7
Pacers in 7
Top point scorer: SGA (OKC)
Top rebounder: Chet (OKC)
Most points per game: Pacers
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
posted by NoMich at 05:24 PM on May 20, 2025
rcade, I didn't get my Jokic Rebounder Prop from the 2nd round.
Fixed.
posted by rcade at 06:10 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 6
Pacers in 7
Top point scorer: Edwards
Top rebounder: Holmgren
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Pacers
posted by Howard_T at 08:45 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Timberwolves in 7
Knicks in 6
Top point scorer: Anthony Edwards
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Most points per game: Timberwolves
Least opponent points per game: Pacers
posted by werty at 08:47 PM on May 20, 2025
