NHL Playoff Pickem: Conference Finals: The next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins tonight when the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes and continue tomorrow when the Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars. Jagsnumberone holds onto first, 10 over NoMich. Make your picks.
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Stars in 7
Top goals: Mikko Rantanen
Top goalie (save %): Frederik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Team shutout: Hurricanes
The Stars are putting on a show in every series. As good as they have been, Jake Oettinger is the biggest reason they are in the conference finals again.
posted by rcade at 02:26 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Team shutout: Panthers
Two great looking series which will be close.
posted by rumple at 02:50 PM on May 20, 2025
FYI, in round 1, I was not given the 10 points for Edmondton winning.
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:16 PM on May 20, 2025
I, strangely, did get the 2 points for the number of games. Lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:16 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Stars in 7
Top goals: A. Svechnikov (CAR)
Top goalie (save %): F. Andersen (CAR)
Team scoring 6 goals: Hurricanes
Team shutout: Hurricanes
posted by NoMich at 03:21 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Stars in 6
Top goals: Andrei Svechnikov
Top goalie (save %): Frederik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Team shutout: Hurricanes
posted by ic23b at 03:39 PM on May 20, 2025
NoMich, doesn't the winner of a NJ vs CAR series always make the finals?
posted by MrFrisby at 08:05 PM on May 20, 2025
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Oilers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:04 PM on May 20, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 02:10 PM on May 20, 2025