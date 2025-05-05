SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem: 2nd Round: The puck drops on the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern when the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jagsnumberone leads the pickem with 71, getting 6 of 8 series correct and earning 5 pop points on the Oilers scoring 6. Make your picks.
My picks:
Maple Leafs in 6
Hurricanes in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Stars in 6
Top goals: Roope Hintz
Top goalie (save %): Frederik Andersen
Team scoring 6 goals: Stars
Team shutout: Maple Leafs
That was an incredible pair of game 7s over the weekend. The NHL is greatness.
posted by rcade at 02:38 PM on May 05, 2025
My picks:
Maple Leafs in 7
Capitals in 6
Oilers in 6
Jets in 7
Top goals: Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Jets
Those game 7s were some of the best hockey I've seen
posted by rumple at 04:05 PM on May 05, 2025
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Golden Knights in 7
Stars in 6
Top goals: C. McDavid (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): S. Bobrovsky (FLA)
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by NoMich at 04:24 PM on May 05, 2025
My picks:
Panthers in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Oilers in 7
Jets in 6
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Panthers
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:38 PM on May 05, 2025
Current Standings
Entry deadlines extended to midnight day of game for latecomers who avoided the scores.
posted by rcade at 02:00 PM on May 05, 2025