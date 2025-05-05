SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: Conference Semifinals: The second round of the NBA playoffs continues tonight with the Knicks/Celtics and Nuggets/Thunder playing game one of their respective series. The Pacers began the round with an upset win over the Cavaliers last night. Werty leads our pickem with 76 points. Make your picks and don't select Cleveland in 4.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:39 AM - 10 comments
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 6
Cavaliers in 7
Timberwolves in 6
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Giannis Antentokounmpo
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Celtics
I'm picking Cleveland but rooting for Indiana. The stats Giannis put up in round one are otherworldly. Sad we won't be getting more of that this postseason.
posted by rcade at 10:50 AM on May 05, 2025
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Thunder in 6
Cavaliers in 6
Timberwolves in 7
Top point scorer: J. Tatum (BOS)
Top rebounder: N. Jokic (DEN)
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Celtics
posted by NoMich at 01:13 PM on May 05, 2025
rcade: Giannis Antentokounmpo's Bucks got bounced in the 1st round.
posted by NoMich at 01:14 PM on May 05, 2025
Ha! I knew that in one place and forget it in the other. All that work to spell Antentokounmpo correctly wasted.
posted by rcade at 01:37 PM on May 05, 2025
Revised picks:
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
posted by rcade at 01:38 PM on May 05, 2025
Credit where it's due: my son the Warriors fan picked them to win last round. (He will not doubt have them winning again when we put picks in later.)
posted by werty at 03:08 PM on May 05, 2025
My picks:
Celtics in 5
Thunder in 5
Cavaliers in 7
Timberwolves in 5
Top point scorer: Tatum
Top rebounder: Holmgren
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Celtics
Pacers will scare the bleep out of Cavs, but sadly will not finish the job. The rest of the several series should go pretty much as most see it. The wild card for all is injuries.
posted by Howard_T at 03:52 PM on May 05, 2025
My picks:
Knicks in 6
Thunder in 5
Cavaliers in 7
Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Steph Curry
Top rebounder: Jokic
Most points per game: Celtics
Least opponent points per game: Warriors
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:58 PM on May 05, 2025
Don't see a 6 vs. 7 matchup too often.
I believe I read that this is just the third time ever.
If Houston can find a way to get him while keeping Sengun and Amen, they're gonna be *nasty* next year. I kind of want to see it happen.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:00 PM on May 05, 2025
Contest Standings
I've extended entry times for each series to midnight instead of game time so that players have a chance to enter late if they haven't seen any scores yet. I'm thinking about taking entry deadlines out and letting the honor system be our guide.
Nobody had the Warriors or Wolves making it to this round. Don't see a 6 vs. 7 matchup too often.
posted by rcade at 10:42 AM on May 05, 2025