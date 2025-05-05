May 05, 2025

SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: Conference Semifinals: The second round of the NBA playoffs continues tonight with the Knicks/Celtics and Nuggets/Thunder playing game one of their respective series. The Pacers began the round with an upset win over the Cavaliers last night. Werty leads our pickem with 76 points. Make your picks and don't select Cleveland in 4.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:39 AM - 10 comments