Enter the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: The NBA Playoffs begin Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers. Tonight's play-in games will decide the opponents the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers will face on Sunday. Pick the winners of all eight series, the games required and four prop bets. The team scoring 130 prop has been retired because no team accomplished it in round one last season. Good luck!
My picks:
Pacers in 6
Nuggets in 5
Pistons in 6
Lakers in 5
Thunder in 4
Celtics in 5
Cavaliers in 4
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Curry
Top rebounder: Mobley
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Magic
posted by Howard_T at 09:30 PM on April 18, 2025
My picks:
Bucks in 6
Nuggets in 5
Knicks in 5
Lakers in 5
Thunder in 6
Celtics in 5
Cavaliers in 4
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
Most points per game: Thunder
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
posted by werty at 10:28 PM on April 18, 2025
Revised picks:
Thunder in 5
posted by rcade at 12:05 AM on April 19, 2025
My picks:
Pacers in 6
Clippers in 6
Pistons in 7
Lakers in 7
Thunder in 5
Celtics in 4
Cavaliers in 5
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Karl-Anthony Towns
Most points per game: Cavaliers
Least opponent points per game: Celtics
posted by ic23b at 12:18 AM on April 19, 2025
Revised picks:
Knicks in 5
posted by rcade at 08:59 AM on April 19, 2025
My picks:
Bucks in 6
Clippers in 6
Pistons in 6
Lakers in 7
Thunder in 5
Celtics in 4
Cavaliers in 5
Rockets in 7
Top point scorer: Donovan Mitchell
Top rebounder: Ivica Zubac
Most points per game: Cavaliers
Least opponent points per game: Celtics
I'm especially looking forward to the Clips/Nuggets and Warriors/Rockets series, but officially: Go Pistons!
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:58 AM on April 19, 2025
My picks:
Knicks in 6
Lakers in 6
Thunder in 5
Celtics in 4
Cavaliers in 4
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: SGA (OKC)
Top rebounder: KAT (NYK)
Most points per game: Cavaliers
Least opponent points per game: Thunder
I was incredibly busy the last few days and am just now getting around to this.
Pacers over Bucks in 7
Clippers over Nuggets in 7
posted by NoMich at 04:03 PM on April 19, 2025
My picks:
Bucks in 7
Clippers in 6
Knicks in 6
Lakers in 6
Thunder in 4
Celtics in 5
Cavaliers in 4
Rockets in 7
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Jarrett Allen
Most points per game: Cavaliers
Team giving up fewest points: Thunder
I am adopting the Pacers and the Thunder for these playoffs. Fire Nico.
