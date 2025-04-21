April 18, 2025

Enter the SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem: The NBA Playoffs begin Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers. Tonight's play-in games will decide the opponents the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers will face on Sunday. Pick the winners of all eight series, the games required and four prop bets. The team scoring 130 prop has been retired because no team accomplished it in round one last season. Good luck!

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:36 PM - 8 comments