February 25, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 17: This is Painful for Me: The schedule is packed this week with 11 NBA games on our televisions, beginning tonight with Cavs/Magic early and (sigh) Mavs/Lakers late. Howard_T wins the week. Ufez leads. I picked Warriors over Mavs by 30 and got close enough for extra points. Yet I still feel dead inside. Make your selections.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:23 PM - 8 comments