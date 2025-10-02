Eagles Crush Chiefs in Super Bowl 0x3B: The Philadelphia Eagles took a 34-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, put in their backups and coasted to a 40-22 victory, ending the Chiefs bid for a threepeat. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and tush-pushed a third, winning MVP. The Eagles defensive front could have shared that award, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and pressuring him into two interceptions.
I know that this year's KC model was not the offensive juggernaut of past years', but I was not expecting them to be completely flummoxed by Philadelphia's defense. Solid performance.
posted by bender at 10:14 AM on February 10, 2025
The dagger bomb that Hurts threw to DeVonta is the brother of the all timer that Tua threw to DeVonta to win the 2018 National Championship after Tua replaced Jalen at halftime.
Kellen Moore: face of a choirboy, heart of an assassin.
posted by beaverboard at 11:35 AM on February 10, 2025
Buffalo Bills mindset #1: We totally could have and should have beaten this Chiefs team.
Buffalo Bills mindset #2: Thank God we didn't beat the Chiefs to face this Eagles team in the Super Bowl and join the five losses club.
It took most of the game for the folks who like to crow about Spags' exotic blitzes to mention that the Eagles were wrecking the Chiefs offense without ever rushing more than 4.
I found Tom Brady to be a bit more tolerable on this broadcast, but his voice still doesn't have every down / four quarters stamina. He was losing it a bit at the end. I admire his restraint, though. He didn't take great pleasure in his nemesis Spagnuolo being humiliated and only later in the game did he refer to the whupping that his Bucs put on the Chiefs and their OL in Super Bowl LV.
As far as I can tell, the lampposts were greased in both Philly and NOLA. It will be a heady challenge for the SB host city, enduring a widespread shortage of lubricant with Fat Tuesday less than a month away.
posted by beaverboard at 12:17 PM on February 10, 2025
As someone who had no dog in this hunt, it was an awful game to watch. Just so terrible. After Kendrick's half time show, I had to switch it off.
posted by NoMich at 01:13 PM on February 10, 2025
The game was bad but I did enjoy being reminded of how good Jalen Hurts is. I've been thinking of him as a game manager whose skills are overrated because of tush-push touchdowns. But he's crazy fast in the open field and some of those passes were every bit the equal of the guy on the other sideline.
posted by rcade at 02:11 PM on February 10, 2025
After Kendrick's half time show, I had to switch it off.
I left the game on mute but switched to music. Kinda enjoyed watching Mahomes scramble around, tbh.
For those that enjoyed K-Dot's halftime show, this article from Wired is an interesting inside look at the production effort.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:54 PM on February 10, 2025
Dominant win for the Eagles. All season long people talked up the Lions as the superteam to beat the Chiefs, but Philadelphia was just as young and loaded with talent. As a born and raised Cowboys fan I'm about to go into a shame spiral because I rooted so hard for Philly.
posted by rcade at 10:03 AM on February 10, 2025