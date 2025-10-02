February 10, 2025

Eagles Crush Chiefs in Super Bowl 0x3B: The Philadelphia Eagles took a 34-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, put in their backups and coasted to a 40-22 victory, ending the Chiefs bid for a threepeat. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and tush-pushed a third, winning MVP. The Eagles defensive front could have shared that award, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and pressuring him into two interceptions.

posted by rcade to football at 09:27 AM - 7 comments