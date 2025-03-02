Lakers to acquire Luka Dončić from Mavericks for Anthony Davis, more: The Lakers will receive Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks, sources said. Dallas will receive Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 10:15 AM - 9 comments
My first thought when I heard the news was: hold on folks, you're getting ahead of yourselves, it's February 1st, not April 1st.
And the Lakers didn't tell LeBron about it. Wow.
posted by beaverboard at 11:22 AM on February 02, 2025
**angry confused yelling noises**
Honestly, I don't root for or against the Mavs, it's that whenever I watch a game of theirs I just want to watch a good basketball game, and we got that with Luka on the team. So yeah, even I am making **angry confused yelling noises** over this trade. I guess I need to jump on Bluesky to see if Mark Cuban is talking about this trade.
posted by NoMich at 11:45 AM on February 02, 2025
This trade is insane. Wasn't Doug Flutie traded to the Toronto Argonauts once because the CFL wanted it for the benefit of the league?
posted by rcade at 01:45 PM on February 02, 2025
Mavericks fans in Mexico will now be paying more...and getting less.
posted by beaverboard at 01:57 PM on February 02, 2025
I'm having trouble believing this is a Mark Cuban decision. The Adelsons own the team and Cuban once said, "If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyers office preparing for a divorce."
posted by rcade at 03:53 PM on February 02, 2025
Cuban wasn't involved. It sounds like this was just a personal deal between old buddies Nico Harrison and Rob Pelinka and the Adelsons signed off on it (of course the Busses did too, but you can't blame them).
I don't know, man.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:36 PM on February 02, 2025
Cuban posts a lot on Bluesky, but nothing since this trade.
posted by NoMich at 06:39 PM on February 02, 2025
posted by anna12 at 02:07 AM on February 03, 2025
