November 29, 2024

Chicago Bears Fire Coach Matt Eberflus After Turkey Day Debacle: Matt Eberflus is out as Chicago Bears head coach after a colossal blunder late in the game's loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears were nearing field goal range for a tying kick but after quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked with 32 seconds left, they only ran one more play -- a long incompletion to Rome Odunze as time expired. Eberflus takes with him a 14-32 record, six-game losing streak and the timeout he kept in his pocket yesterday.

posted by rcade to football at 03:27 PM - 7 comments