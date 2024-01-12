Chicago Bears Fire Coach Matt Eberflus After Turkey Day Debacle: Matt Eberflus is out as Chicago Bears head coach after a colossal blunder late in the game's loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears were nearing field goal range for a tying kick but after quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked with 32 seconds left, they only ran one more play -- a long incompletion to Rome Odunze as time expired. Eberflus takes with him a 14-32 record, six-game losing streak and the timeout he kept in his pocket yesterday.
Eberflus has been making bad calls all year and looking like he is lost on the sideline. As a Lions fan I thank him for it.
posted by ic23b at 05:59 PM on November 29, 2024
Eberflus? More like Eberfletlus! HA!
posted by NoMich at 06:24 PM on November 29, 2024
Chronic ineptitude can always be tied directly to ownership.
No accident the the Lions finally escaped from purgatory when Sheila Ford Hamp took over.
Then there are the Commanders. Much better already without Snyder.
The league is probably OK with some teams languishing in mediocrity as part of the eagerness for parity.
The actress Rooney Mara is probably a bit conflicted. Half of her ownership heritage has kept the Steelers competitive year in and year out and the other half has kept the Giants' heads up their asses more often than not.
But at least the Giants don't have the Jets' Woody Johnson up their asses.
posted by beaverboard at 07:44 PM on November 29, 2024
I'm shocked the Bears let him get on the plane back to Chicago.
posted by tommybiden at 08:18 PM on November 29, 2024
There were several reasons to fire him, but the press conference after the game had to be the final nail in the coffin.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:07 AM on November 30, 2024
His (the Bears) blunder will go down in Thanksgiving day history, right with Leon Lett's.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:07 AM on November 30, 2024
The Lions have won Thanksgiving Day games in different ways over the years. Put this one in the same basket as the 1998 game against the Steelers when Phil Luckett fucked up the OT coin toss, giving the Lions an avenue to win the game under the OT rules of the day.
If you can't abide ineptitude, you're in for a long day.
Or a short day if you work in the Bears front office.
posted by beaverboard at 05:55 PM on November 29, 2024