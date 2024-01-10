September 30, 2024

MLB hit king Pete Rose dead at 83: Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's hit king who was later banned from baseball entirely, died on Monday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds announced.

posted by BornIcon to baseball at 08:50 PM - 1 comment

I wish Ray Fosse had outlived him.

posted by beaverboard at 05:04 PM on October 01, 2024

