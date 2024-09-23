September 20, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 16: The Curse of Barney: There are CFL doubleheaders tonight and Saturday night as the playoffs inch closer. Barney the Dinosaur was not a good luck charm in the pickem, where every player scored 0 points. Probably should have referenced The Big Comfy Couch instead. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:02 AM - 7 comments