September 20, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 16: The Curse of Barney: There are CFL doubleheaders tonight and Saturday night as the playoffs inch closer. Barney the Dinosaur was not a good luck charm in the pickem, where every player scored 0 points. Probably should have referenced The Big Comfy Couch instead. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:02 AM - 7 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 09:03 AM on September 20, 2024

My picks:

Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 3
Redblacks by 3
Elks by 7

posted by rcade at 09:29 AM on September 20, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 17 (lock)
Roughriders by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 10:22 AM on September 20, 2024

My picks:

Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Roughriders by 3
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Elks by 3

posted by ic23b at 01:14 PM on September 20, 2024

My picks:

Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Elks by 4 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 02:07 PM on September 20, 2024

If you want to do really badly, reference the New Zoo Revue.

posted by beaverboard at 03:12 PM on September 20, 2024

That theme song is still an earworm.

Doug's helper Emmy Jo had it goin' on.

posted by rcade at 11:19 AM on September 22, 2024

