CFL Pickem Week 16: The Curse of Barney: There are CFL doubleheaders tonight and Saturday night as the playoffs inch closer. Barney the Dinosaur was not a good luck charm in the pickem, where every player scored 0 points. Probably should have referenced The Big Comfy Couch instead. Make your picks.
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 3
Redblacks by 3
Elks by 7
posted by rcade at 09:29 AM on September 20, 2024
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 17 (lock)
Roughriders by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:22 AM on September 20, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Roughriders by 3
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Elks by 3
posted by ic23b at 01:14 PM on September 20, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Elks by 4 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:07 PM on September 20, 2024
If you want to do really badly, reference the New Zoo Revue.
posted by beaverboard at 03:12 PM on September 20, 2024
That theme song is still an earworm.
Doug's helper Emmy Jo had it goin' on.
posted by rcade at 11:19 AM on September 22, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:03 AM on September 20, 2024