September 16, 2024

Packers Center Leaves It All on the Field: Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis changed a pass play to a quarterback sneak in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts even though it was third down and 10. He only gained three yards. "I asked Malik why he didn't throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball," coach Matt LaFleur said. "I was like, 'That’s the first time I ever heard that!'" Center Josh Myers blamed the electrolyte drinks they give players.

posted by rcade to football at 11:42 AM - 2 comments