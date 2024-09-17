September 13, 2024

Another Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Puts Career in Jeopardy: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion on a fourth-down run in Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, exhibiting "fencing response" in his arms after the hit from tackler Damar Hamlin. Because of his past concussion problems there's a lot of talk in the media about whether he will (or should) retire even though he's only 26.

posted by rcade to football at 08:46 AM - 5 comments