Another Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Puts Career in Jeopardy: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion on a fourth-down run in Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, exhibiting "fencing response" in his arms after the hit from tackler Damar Hamlin. Because of his past concussion problems there's a lot of talk in the media about whether he will (or should) retire even though he's only 26.
If the coach was anyone but McDaniel, Tua might be playing out his rookie contract as a much less productive QB with maybe a fifth year option and after this would have an uncertain future at least with the Dolphins. Tua will get a chunk of money if he can't continue, but not nearly as much as if he played through the full term of his extension.
They've got all this speed on the squad now. Coach might have to reinvent the offense to optimize a backup QB executing high percentage plays hoping that the playmakers can add adequate YAC.
So weird that it was Hamlin of all people who delivered the hit that put Tua's career in jeopardy.
posted by beaverboard at 12:19 PM on September 13, 2024
Tom Brady isn't available as a miracle savior QB for franchises in sudden trouble.
Not because he wouldn't want to play again, but because he's being so grossly overpaid to suck in the booth.
posted by beaverboard at 12:29 PM on September 13, 2024
Is Kurt Warner in shape?
posted by rcade at 05:00 PM on September 13, 2024
He also has that little foray into ownership that he's trying to get done. Hard to be part owner of the Raiders while playing for the Fins.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:54 PM on September 14, 2024
If he retires, he gets nothing of the huge new contract that he signed, but if the team doctors say he can't play anymore, then he gets whatever was in the contract that deals with this type of thing. In other words, he's probably playing again next week.
posted by NoMich at 08:49 AM on September 13, 2024