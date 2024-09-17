September 10, 2024

Bodycam Footage of Cops Arresting Tyreek Hill: Police have released bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's arrest before Sunday's Miami Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can see Hard Rock Stadium in the background as police unnecessarily take the non-resisting Hill to the ground twice. The second time he pleads with officers "I just had surgery on my knee!" Hill played like the Jags called the cops on him, catching seven passes for 130 yards including an 80-yard touchdown that is the longest of his career.

posted by rcade to football at 12:22 PM - 5 comments