Bodycam Footage of Cops Arresting Tyreek Hill: Police have released bodycam footage of Tyreek Hill's arrest before Sunday's Miami Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can see Hard Rock Stadium in the background as police unnecessarily take the non-resisting Hill to the ground twice. The second time he pleads with officers "I just had surgery on my knee!" Hill played like the Jags called the cops on him, catching seven passes for 130 yards including an 80-yard touchdown that is the longest of his career.
I'm as pissed by how they handled Calais Campbell as I am about how they handled Tyreek. Even if they don't know who either player is, they should have enough situational awareness to realize that a man with unmistakable stature, presence, and leadership vibe had stopped to try to help resolve the conflict.
The bad actors in these scenarios all seem to have to watched the same training video - and bought in hard.
At this point, my first question is usually about the employment history of cops that go mad dog in seemingly routine situations. Some of these characters have a remarkable ability to get hired elsewhere after having to leave a police force for behavioral or operational reasons.
posted by beaverboard at 05:48 PM on September 10, 2024
His 80-yard TD celebration was great. He got handcuffed by a teammate
posted by NoMich at 05:52 PM on September 10, 2024
The saddest part of the video is watching how deferential Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell have to be to cops who are exceeding their authority and turning nothing into something. Broad daylight right next to the stadium and even NFL athletes know they can be abused by cops with no provocation.
It was a minor traffic stop. Other video shows that he wasn't even going that fast. There was no reason to pull him out of the car. The cop who escalated the situation and kept trying to make it worse has no business in that profession.
posted by rcade at 08:09 PM on September 10, 2024
I very seriously doubt it, but I do hope that any Dolphins fans who found themselves upset over this incident but also shit-talked Colin Kaepernick are using this as a moment of reflection.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:54 AM on September 11, 2024
I'm amazed (stunned) by the video. I know I shouldn't be, but if an officer says "get out of the car", and the individual starts to get out of the car, shouldn't the officer(s) give him opportunity to do so, without grabbing him? To me, the cops escalated the entire situation way beyond what it should have been.
posted by tommybiden at 04:50 PM on September 10, 2024