SportsFilter Week 12: Elks on a Roll: There's just one week left for the CFL to have the monopoly on football games that count. Redblacks-Lions on Saturday looks like the most competitive tilt. Our pickem isn't looking competitive, with Ic23b continuing to break away from the peloton. Games resume Thursday night. Make your picks.
My picks:
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 18 (lock)
Lions by 20 (lock)
Alouettes by 16 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:19 PM on August 21, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:39 PM on August 21, 2024
I'm still not over the Jaguars waiving Nathan Rourke last year.
Technically, they had to waive him in order to put him back on the practice squad once Trevor was ok. I don't think they really thought someone (Patriots) would claim him. I think they got even with the Mac Jones trade though. He'll be a solid back up this year and could net the Jaguars something in trade value down the line.
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:42 PM on August 21, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 12 (lock)
Redblacks by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 11:08 PM on August 21, 2024
I'm still not over the Jaguars waiving Nathan Rourke last year.
I'm still not over the Falcons waiving Nathan Rourke this training camp.
posted by tommybiden at 08:41 AM on August 22, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 04:27 PM on August 22, 2024
"Elks on a roll" reminds me of the old joke about the bartender giving the drunk a turtle and the guy comes back the next day to get another roast beef sandwich on a hard roll.
posted by beaverboard at 12:52 AM on August 23, 2024
My picks:
Roughriders by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
