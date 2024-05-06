Enter the CFL Pickem: Winter is coming. The new CFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Montreal Alouettes play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium. The game will air on TSN in Canada and CBS Sports Network in the lower 48. Join our longtime pickem contest and predict the game winners and scores. Throw caution to the wind by making any game a stone cold lead pipe lock. Bonne chance!
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 8
Roughriders by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 8
As Chad Kelly sits out the 1st nine games this season, I think the Toronto rallies behind their new quarterback. Nick Arbuckle will be at the controls initially. My suspicion is Kelly won't play in the CFL again (I have been wrong before).
posted by tommybiden at 10:41 AM on June 05, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 7
Elks by 10
Lions by 4 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:17 PM on June 05, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10
Tiger-Cats by 3
Roughriders by 6
Lions by 9
Going with Winnipeg in the Grey Cup rematch because they're at home and salty about the championship loss. Ka'Deem Carey will look good in double blue but I'm picking B.C. to take one on the road. The other games are coin flips. My dream of Mean Green great Mason Fine tearing up the CFL suffered a bit of a setback when he was cut this week by Saskatchewan.
posted by rcade at 07:51 AM on June 05, 2024