June 05, 2024

Enter the CFL Pickem: Winter is coming. The new CFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Montreal Alouettes play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium. The game will air on TSN in Canada and CBS Sports Network in the lower 48. Join our longtime pickem contest and predict the game winners and scores. Throw caution to the wind by making any game a stone cold lead pipe lock. Bonne chance!

