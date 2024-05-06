NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals: The Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers begin Saturday at 8 p.m. Edmonton is trying to be the first Canadian team to hoist the Cup since 1993. ESPN has the odds at Florida -135 with an over/under of 5.5 games. After three rounds I'm leading our pickem with NoMich 2 back. Three other players are within 30. Make your picks.
My picks:
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Zach Hyman
Top goalie (save %): Sergei Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Oilers
Top assists: Connor McDavid
Conn Smythe: Connor McDavid
Top penalty minutes: Darnell Nurse
Tiebreaker: 35
Canada is going to win this thing. Edmonton's penalty kill was smothering against Dallas and they have so many talented scorers. Conor McDavid's goal yesterday was so good my Stars fan group text couldn't even get mad about it.
posted by rcade at 05:34 PM on June 03, 2024
On the other hand, Florida has a very heavy forecheck that is ready to pin that Edmonton D corps down. I don't know. I keep swinging between the teams. Maybe default to the world class goalie vs the one that is not?
posted by NoMich at 05:45 PM on June 03, 2024
My picks:
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Hyman
Top goalie (save %): Skinner
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Oilers
Top assists: McDavid
Conn Smythe: Draisaitl
Top penalty minutes: Nurse
Tiebreaker: 35
posted by geneparmesan at 05:57 PM on June 03, 2024
If this is a bad idea blame Tahoemoj
Now you sound like Mrs Moj
posted by tahoemoj at 07:17 PM on June 03, 2024
My picks:
Panthers in 5
Top goals: Verhaghe
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovski
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Top assists: Barkhov
Conn Smythe: Bobrovski
Top penalty minutes: Kane
Tiebreaker: 23
I'd like to pick "none" for 6 goals in a game.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:20 PM on June 03, 2024
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Top goals: ZACH HYMAN
Top goalie (save %): Sergei Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Top assists: Connor McDavid
Conn Smythe: Sergei Bobrovsky
Top penalty minutes: Evander Kane
Tiebreaker: 30
posted by ic23b at 07:38 PM on June 03, 2024
Now you sound like Mrs Moj
Ha!
posted by rcade at 08:09 AM on June 04, 2024
My picks:
Panthers in 7
Top goals: Tkachuk
Top goalie (save %): Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Top assists: McDavid
Conn Smythe: Bobrovsky
Top penalty minutes: E. Kane
Tiebreaker: 44
This series will be close and bloody.
posted by rumple at 03:02 PM on June 04, 2024
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Top goals: McJesus
Top goalie (save %): Skinner!!!!
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Oilers
Top assists: Bouchard
Conn Smythe: McJesus
Top penalty minutes: Bennett
Tiebreaker: 39
posted by tommybiden at 10:31 PM on June 04, 2024
Current Standings
For previous rounds, I added in picks for players who missed the deadline but picked while the series openers were still 0-0. If this is a bad idea blame Tahoemoj.
posted by rcade at 05:26 PM on June 03, 2024