June 03, 2024

NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Finals: The Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers begin Saturday at 8 p.m. Edmonton is trying to be the first Canadian team to hoist the Cup since 1993. ESPN has the odds at Florida -135 with an over/under of 5.5 games. After three rounds I'm leading our pickem with NoMich 2 back. Three other players are within 30. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to hockey at 05:24 PM - 10 comments